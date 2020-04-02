Unity Rd.
Retail cannabis dispensaries

Unity Rd.
Retail cannabis dispensaries

About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2017 (3 Years)

Corporate Address

100 Garfield St., #400
Denver, CO 80206

CEO

Christian Hageseth

Parent Company

One Cannabis Group Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$325,299 - $1,130,500

Net-worth Requirement

$1,000,000 - $2,500,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$1,000,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$100,000 - $100,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options
Veteran Incentives

25% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Site Selection

Proprietary Software

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

32 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

15 - 20

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $325,299 High - $1,130,500
Units
+50.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +50.0%+1 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S. and in the following regions/states: Canada
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

