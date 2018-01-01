Vapor Life LLC
E-cigarettes and related products
About
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
221 N.E. 44th St.
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33334
CEO
Adam Ogden
Financial Requirements
Initial Investment ⓘ
$77,700 - $212,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$125,000
Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Financing Options
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Support Options
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
2 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3
Cost
Units
+5.9%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +157.1%+11 UNITS (3 Years)
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
