Welcyon, Fitness After 50
Fitness centers for ages 50-plus
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
4420 Valley View Rd., #201
Edina, MN 55424
Initial Investment ⓘ
$259,100 - $363,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$70,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Welcyon, Fitness After 50 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$10,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Weekly reviews prior to grand opening
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 7