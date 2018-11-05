Woops!
Macarons and coffee
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
435 Longfellow Ave.
Bronx, NY 10474
CEO
Gil Kiryati
Parent Company
ByWoops LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$79,875 - $365,675
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Woops! offers in-house financing to cover the following: equipment
Woops! has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, inventory, accounts receivable
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
240 hours