3 Benefits of Owning a Merry Maids Franchise: Established brand in the booming $1.2 billion residential cleaning industry. Comprehensive training and ongoing support for both experienced and new franchisees. Proven business model with potential high returns for single and multi-unit owners. Merry Maids is a leading franchise in the residential cleaning industry, offering services to a growing market of customers who prioritize home cleanliness. Established in 1979 and now part of ServiceMaster Brands, Merry Maids has over 1,000 franchises in North America delivering high-quality cleaning services. Click Here to connect me with Merry Maids. Key Facts Minimum Initial Investment: $94,480

$94,480 Initial Franchise Fee : $37,500 - $51,500

: $37,500 - $51,500 Liquid Capital Required: $70,000 - $100,000

$70,000 - $100,000 Net Worth Required: $150,000

$150,000 Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee