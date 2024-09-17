You Can Start a Merry Maids House Cleaning Franchise for Under $100k Inspired by ServiceMaster founder Marion Wade's vision to deliver exceptional service and quality to customers, Merry Maids has grown into an established leader in the residential cleaning industry.
3 Benefits of Owning a Merry Maids Franchise:
Merry Maids is a leading franchise in the residential cleaning industry, offering services to a growing market of customers who prioritize home cleanliness. Established in 1979 and now part of ServiceMaster Brands, Merry Maids has over 1,000 franchises in North America delivering high-quality cleaning services.
Key Facts