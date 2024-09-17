Get All Access for $5/mo

You Can Start a Merry Maids House Cleaning Franchise for Under $100k Inspired by ServiceMaster founder Marion Wade's vision to deliver exceptional service and quality to customers, Merry Maids has grown into an established leader in the residential cleaning industry.

By Matthew Goldstein

3 Benefits of Owning a Merry Maids Franchise:

  1. Established brand in the booming $1.2 billion residential cleaning industry.
  2. Comprehensive training and ongoing support for both experienced and new franchisees.
  3. Proven business model with potential high returns for single and multi-unit owners.

Merry Maids is a leading franchise in the residential cleaning industry, offering services to a growing market of customers who prioritize home cleanliness. Established in 1979 and now part of ServiceMaster Brands, Merry Maids has over 1,000 franchises in North America delivering high-quality cleaning services. Click Here to connect me with Merry Maids.

Key Facts

  • Minimum Initial Investment: $94,480
  • Initial Franchise Fee: $37,500 - $51,500
  • Liquid Capital Required: $70,000 - $100,000
  • Net Worth Required: $150,000
  • Veteran Incentives: 20% off franchise fee
Matthew Goldstein

Entrepreneur Staff

