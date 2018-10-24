Zoup! Systems LLC
Soups, salads, sandwiches
Founded
1998
Franchising Since
2003 (15 Years)
Corporate Address
28290 Franklin Rd.
Southfield, MI 48034
CEO
Eric Ersher
Initial Investment ⓘ
$355,900 - $648,500
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000 - $400,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$130,000 - $150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$39,900 - $39,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Zoup! Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
72 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 14
Zoup! Systems LLC is ranked #327 in the Franchise 500!
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Midwest, Northeast, West, Canada