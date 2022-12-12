In 1998, spice merchant Eric Ersher decided to dedicate his life to making delicious soup. The company initially rotated over ten different soups daily in his first Zoup! Eatery in Southfield, Michigan. In the coming years, Zoup! Eatery opened up five more locations in the Detroit area, with franchise development starting in 2003. The fast-casual dining chain added salads, sandwiches, and mac n' cheese to the menu, and in 2024 rebranded to Z!Eats.

Why You May Want to Open a Z!Eats Franchise

Z!Eats is over two decades old and has a strong sense of culture and community. The company offers plenty of franchise support, including annual franchise reunions. Franchisees should be equally enthusiastic about the brand and joining the Z!Eats community.

Z!Eats holds community fundraisers, like its Ladling Love Fundraising program. Through Ladling Love, customers can mention their nonprofit of choice between certain hours and Z!Eats will donate 20% of those sales to their group of choice. Nonprofits and other organizations can also schedule an event with Z!Eats.

As a franchisee, you'll work with proprietary technology, including digital menus, POPs, and third-party integrations. You'll also go through multiple weeks of hands-on training and grand opening support. You'll be part of a company that cares about giving back to its community.

What Might Make a Z!Eats Franchise a Good Choice?

Z!Eats commits to its customers as the company takes steps to help franchisees build a loyal customer base. Besides the philanthropy and healthy lifestyle choices on the menu, they have an Insiderz Reward program and special promotions.

For example, to celebrate National Soup Month, customers may receive a free cup of soup every Friday in January between 2 PM and 4 PM. These efforts to bring in and keep customers may be appealing to franchisees who value customer service and loyalty.

The brand is committed to menu innovation. Since its inception, they've tested new ingredients, recipes, and techniques to keep things fresh. A franchisee may find this innovation part of how they keep loyal customers and bring in new ones.

How Do You Open a Z!Eats Franchise?

An ideal candidate for a Z!Eats must meet the company's financial requirements. This will include an initial investment, which is made up of a franchise fee and other startup costs. This will also include ongoing fees, including royalty fees, advertising fees, and renewal fees. A potential franchisee should also conduct their own research into the brand to make sure it is the right choice for them. If they wish to continue with the process, they may go on to learn about Z!Eats marketing strategies, training, and building development process.

Franchisees should prepare to travel for training at headquarters in Farmington Hills, Michigan. Training covers in-store experience and hands-on practice. While in Michigan, franchisees may also meet the executive team. If everything pans out, you'll sign the franchise agreement and start working with the real estate and construction team to open your Z!Eats.