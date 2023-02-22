Mama Mia! The Venice Canals Are Running Dry.

Low tides are making it impossible for gondolas to pass through some of the famous Italian canals.

learn more about Jonathan Small

By Jonathan Small

Venice, Italy, is known for its intricate system of canals, which are famously navigated by gondolas and water taxis.

But a series of unfortunate weather conditions have left many of these canals low and dry.

A drought, a high-pressure system, and sea currents have caused the usually overflowing canals to be almost empty, wreaking havoc on the city's transportation system.

The drought is caused by higher-than-usual temperatures, little rainfall, and less snow than usual in the North.

"We are in a water deficit situation that has been building up since the winter of 2020-2021," climate expert Massimiliano Pasqui of the Italian scientific research institute CNR told the newspaper Corriere della Sera. "We need 50 days of rain."

Related: Avoid Traveling to These Places If You Want to Help the Environment

Photo by Stefano Mazzola/Getty Images

Grounded gondolas

The results of the low water levels can be seen all over Venice. Photos show gondolas, usually navigating through the water piloted by gondoliers, grounded in mud puddles.

And it's not just the tourists who are suffering. Reuters reported that water ambulances, which form part of the city's emergency services, could also not access some routes.

The good news: The latest weather forecasts say much-needed precipitation and snow is expected in the Northern Alps soon, which supplies Venice with water.
Jonathan Small

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief of Green Entrepreneur

Jonathan Small is editor-in-chief of Green Entrepreneur, a vertical from Entrepreneur Media focused on the intersection of sustainability and business. He is also an award-winning journalist, producer, and podcast host of the upcoming True Crime series, Dirty Money, and Write About Now podcasts. Jonathan is the founder of Strike Fire Productions, a premium podcast production company. He had held editing positions at Glamour, Stuff, Fitness, and Twist Magazines. His stories have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Cosmo, Details, and Good Housekeeping. Previously, Jonathan served as VP of Content for the GSN (the Game Show Network), where he produced original digital video series.

Related Topics

News and Trends Climate Change drought Italy natural disaster Venice

Editor's Pick

Meet the Man Who Is Suing Meta for Trademark Infringement — and Isn't Looking to Settle
It's Black History Month. Here's How to Show Black Employees You Care.
Is Franchising Right for You? Ask Yourself These 9 Questions to Find Out.
If You Use Any of These Coded Words at Work, Your Colleagues Probably Don't Trust You
This Is the 1 Word You Need to Remember When You're Quitting a Job
Here's the Biggest Way You Can Show Up for the Black Community Beyond Black History Month

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Rare Penny Sells at Auction for $1.1 Million. Here's How to See If You Have One in Your Swear Jar.

A 1958 penny with a minting defect had one collector shelling out a whole lot more pennies to add it to their collection.

By Dan Bova

Business News

Amazon Employees Unite Against New Return-to-Office Policy

CEO Andy Jassy's announcement prompted a petition and heated Slack discussions.

By Steve Huff

Business News

I Live on a Cruise Ship for Half of the Year. Look Inside My 336-Square-Foot Cabin with Wraparound Balcony.

I live on a cruise ship with my husband, who works on it, for six months out of the year. Life at "home" can be tight. Here's what it's really like living on a cruise ship.

By Christine Kesteloo

By Amanda Breen

Living

10 Proven Ways to Learn Faster to Boost Your Math, Language Skills and More Quickly

Neuroscience has taught us a lot about how our brains process and hold on to information.

By Deep Patel

Culture

Don't Say It: These Are the Most Annoying Corporate Buzzwords, According to a New Survey

Over 1000 people were asked what office jargon they find bothersome (and bearable). Here's what they said — so that you won't.

By Jonathan Small