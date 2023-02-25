3 Ecommerce Trends You Need to Know in 2023

This vast and expanding sector is on track to be more relevant and investment-worthy than ever, but what are the key new-year takeaways for digital marketers?

learn more about Rashan Dixon

By Rashan Dixon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ecommerce keeps getting more and more relevant to consumers' day-to-day lives and is an increasingly essential component of corporate growth strategies. By 2026, Shopify predicts, global internet-fueled sales will exceed $8 trillion. That's a more than 50% bump from 2021 figures, and no one quite knows where the ceiling might be.

The ongoing planning challenge for businesses is that ecommerce isn't necessarily the opposite of in-person buying: Plenty of consumers use digital sites and apps to springboard brick-and-mortar purchases. Conversely, it's common for shoppers to try out products in a store, then buy the merchandise online. But in any case, ecommerce's relevance and growth are on track to continue indefinitely.

Here are 2023 trends in this space to consider:

1. Digital marketers will seek and apply improved attribution models

Attribution has become a huge sticking point for digital marketers. Let's say your company's marketing includes a mix of Facebook, Spotify and Google ads, along with social media posts and YouTube videos. But when a customer buys something from your ecommerce store, can you be certain where to attribute that sale?

Many e-retailers work with a last-click attribution model that gives all credit to the site where the final click-through occurred. However, that last site might not have actually prompted the sale. It could have been made somewhere earlier in the attribution funnel, such as in a how-to YouTube video. By assigning more significance to the last-click site, it's possible to wind up spending ad money where it doesn't belong or worse yet: taking money away from a site that deserves a higher percentage of your overall spend.

Related: A Beginner's Guide to Building a Profitable Ecommerce Business

To help get more accurate conversion reporting, many providers now offer alternative options to on-platform attribution modeling. Some platforms can be integrated into your website and send real-time attribution tracking to a dashboard. This would allow you to see the ads, email, or SMS marketing visitors have viewed and track site events through to the point of conversion. This level of detail helps marketers figure out where to most efficiently spend advertising dollars.

So far, ecommerce sellers have been forced to go through trial-and-error steps to feel good about attributions, and these machinations take time to produce enough information to make final decisions. With newer, all-inclusive attribution platforms coming onto the scene, marketers can focus their attention better.

Related: Why Attribution Is All That Should Matter in Digital Marketing

2. Providers will improve content quality

Talks of recession haven't yet stopped consumers from spending, but there's increasing worry about them soon pulling back from unnecessary purchases. According to CFO Dive, the second half of 2023 is expected to bring a consumer spending slump as people tap into savings reserves.

What does this have to do with ecommerce product content? Everything. Consumers habitually research products before making purchases. Exactly how many touch points are needed depends on the product, but without question, content sways their behavior.

Though you'll see text content upgrades this year, that form isn't the only one on marketers' minds. Expect to see a lot of video content incorporated into ecommerce stock-keeping unit pages and descriptions, too. A recent Wyzowl survey indicates that 73% of potential buyers want to learn through short videos: Accordingly, marketers are delivering it in droves.

Not sure how to start with in-house video production? Add a personalized touch. You can also ask for and utilize user content on social channels. Ideally, any content should answer the pivotal question, "Why should I buy?"

Related: Give Video Marketing a Try and Watch Your Business Grow

3. More ecommerce stores will offer subscriptions

One way to keep shoppers buying again and again is through subscriptions. Not every store has that ability, but expect to see more of them, and quickly. Kearney research reports nearly half of all people who make weekly purchases online are open to subscriptions, and many already have at least one. Put simply, interest is high enough for digital marketers to take the plunge.

The beauty of this model is its consistent revenue. Plenty of consumers take a "set it and forget it" approach to their subscriptions — a great opportunity to enjoy a little passive income that can bump up average customer lifetime value.

To figure out if one could work for your business, study the journeys of frequent customers. Do they tend to buy the same product on a regular basis? If so, that's a potential place for you to upsell them to a subscription, and adding a special discounted rate (à la Amazon) can sweeten the deal.
Rashan Dixon

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Co-founder of Techincon and Senior Business Consultant for Microsoft

Rashan Dixon is a senior business systems analyst at Microsoft, entrepreneur and a writer for various business and technology publications.

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Marketing Trends Ecommerce Technology Customer Engagement Digital Trends Digital marketers

Editor's Pick

This Black Founder Stayed True to His Triple 'Win' Strategy to Build a $1 Billion Business
These Are the 10 Most Difficult Conversations to Have in the Workplace — and How to Handle Them
This Founder Started a Wellness Brand in Her Kitchen — Now She Partners With Target and Uses Her Platform to Combat Medical Racism in the U.S.
Is Your Client Actually a Nightmare? Watch Out for These 3 Red Flags.
Before Diving Into Franchise Ownership, You Need to Ask Yourself This One Key Question
Employees Are 45 Minutes More Productive Each Week Thanks to This Divisive Work Environment

Most Popular

See all
Social Media

TikTok Video Goes Viral After Starbucks 'Surprise Me' Trend Goes Wrong

TikToker Kristen Alk did not get the cheery response she was expecting — and the internet is divided about it.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

NFL Player Says He Lived In the Stadium for Two Years To Save Money

All-Pro Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson admitted on a podcast that he shacked up at the stadium until his coach kicked him out.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

Walmart Is Shutting Down 9 Locations (So Far) This Year — Is Yours One?

The company plans to close seven stores, plus two locations that are "pickup only."

By Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

'I Wanted To Cry': Woman Finds Roach Inside Chicken Tender Prompting Investigation of Florida Restaurant

Haile Kirkland was dining at Slim Chickens in Pensacola, Florida when she noticed what appeared to be a burnt spot on her husband's chicken tenders.

By Emily Rella

Growing a Business

Facing a PR Nightmare? Here's What to Look for in a PR Firm for Reputation Management and Defense

Every executive's worst nightmare is that your brand or someone in the company makes a reputation-destroying blunder. Whether intentional or not, the damage is done, and executives must take immediate action.

By Adam Horlock

Marketing

5 Proven Strategies to Turn Your Sales Copy Into Real Money

You should treat your copy like your 24/7 salesperson. Here's some advice on how to be strategic about it.

By Elenny Frometa