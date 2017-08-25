3 Ways to Creatively Follow Up With People After Networking Events There are more options than just emailing someone asking them to grab a coffee with you.

By Kate Volman

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

So, you go to a networking event and come home with a stack of business cards. What do you do next? Do you stash them in a drawer, or do you follow up?

It can be intimidating to try to keep the conversation going, and you may not know where to start. That's why Entrepreneur Network partner Kate Volman has compiled three creative strategies for following up with new connections.

One option she shares is to go online and find your new contacts' social media accounts. Get to know who they are and what they're sharing. If they're sharing their own content, like, comment or share it yourself. This could be your foot in the door to working together.

Volman offers this strategy, as well as two others that involve a surprising medium: video. To learn more, click play on the video above.

Related: 3 Ways to Stop Overcomplicating Your Content Marketing Strategy

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.
Kate Volman

Entrepreneur Network Partner

With over 15 years of experience in marketing and business development strategies, Kate Volman's specialty is working with small business. Her YouTube channel includes videos featuring tips on marketing, networking, and business development.

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Growth Strategies Networking Relationships Partnerships Video Entrepreneur Network

Most Popular

See all
Business Culture

What Is the 'Coffee Cup Test'? Watch Out For This Tricky Interview Trend.

Some people find this recent hiring trend impractical, while others think it's a sign of character. Either way, here's what you should know about it.

By Jason Feifer
Money & Finance

Want to Become a Millionaire? Follow Warren Buffett's 4 Rules.

Too many entrepreneurs are counting too heavily on a company exit for their eventual 'win.' Do this instead.

By Cheryl Snapp Conner
Data & Recovery

Save More Than $1,000 on Lifetime Access to 20TB of Secure Cloud Storage

Get lifetime protection for key files and a lot more for just $99.99.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

'I Don't Appreciate What You Do to Small Businesses': Pizza Shop Owner Goes Viral After Bad Barstool Review, Says Business Is Booming

Dave Portnoy's pizza review of Dragon Pizza turned sour when the owner called out the Barstool owner in a new viral video.

By Sam Silverman
Business Ideas

55 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2023

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2023.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Business News

'Racking My Head Trying to Understand': Fans Perplexed After Tom Brady Announces Latest Professional Endeavor

The NFL legend will be partnering with Delta Airlines as a "strategic adviser."

By Emily Rella