Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your personal brand is a critical component of your professional success. When you present a consistent, engaging and authentic image to the world, you build credibility and establish a strong reputation. It has been shown that the more authentic and genuine one is in their brand approach and messaging, the more one will build camaraderie and trust with clients.

This trust is crucial to whether or not you will be a long-lasting and profitable business. The period for building a profitable business is typically two to three years. During that crucial period, establishing trust with your clients will help you soar into years of success with a strong foundation already laid. This creates a positive snowball effect as people relate to your brand, buy your product and refer your business to others.

What are some of the benefits of having a strong brand? Some benefits include increased brand recognition, lower price sensitivity, positive word-of-mouth marketing, people approaching you to work for your company, engaged employees, improved customer loyalty and higher advertising effectiveness on customers.

As you can see from the list above, increased brand recognition, positive word-of-mouth marketing, improved customer loyalty and engaged employees (and always having a pool of experienced employees wanting to work for your company) can be directly influenced by how you decide to brand your company.

Below we will address mistakes you will want to avoid that could undermine your future success as a top-competing company in your field of expertise, mistakes that can easily be avoided.

You will want to avoid these mistakes at all costs, as they can undermine your personal brand.

Related: 7 Social Media Blunders That Are Burning Your Brand (and How to Avoid Them)

1. Being inconsistent

Consistency is a crucial element of personal branding. When your messaging, visuals and values are consistent, you establish a clear and memorable image in the minds of your audience. However, if your messaging and visuals are all over the place, you risk confusing and alienating your audience.

To avoid this mistake, make sure that you develop a clear and consistent personal brand strategy. This should include messaging that aligns with your values, a consistent visual identity across all channels, and a clear understanding of your target audience.

2. Not engaging with your audience

Failing to engage with your audience is not only a missed opportunity but also a crucial mistake that can significantly impact your personal brand. When you don't respond to your audience's comments, questions or feedback, you send the message that you're not interested in building relationships. No one wants to give the unintended message that you only care about the bottom dollar and not the person behind the sale.

To avoid this mistake, ensure you're actively engaging with your audience across all channels. Respond to comments and questions, ask for feedback, and show genuine interest in your followers. By building relationships with your audience, you establish a sense of trust and loyalty that can lead to long-term success.

Related: 7 Ways to Captivate Any Audience

3. Not being authentic

Authenticity is a crucial element of personal branding. When you try to be someone you're not, you come across as insincere and untrustworthy. This means that over-promoting yourself or presenting a false image can be a fatal mistake for your personal brand.

To avoid this mistake, ensure you're presenting an authentic image to the world. This includes being honest about your accomplishments and strengths, as well as your limitations and weaknesses. By being true to yourself, you establish credibility and trust with your audience. Not only is this a good principle to practice in business, but it's also a great way to live in all areas of your life. Presenting one image to the outside world and another behind closed doors will catch up with you, especially in today's world of social media.

Related: How to Build an Authentic Brand

4. Not being mindful

When it comes to your personal brand, not being mindful of the content you share can prove to be a critical mistake with potentially devastating consequences. Posting inappropriate or unprofessional content can undermine your personal brand and harm your reputation.

To avoid this mistake, make sure you're being mindful of the content you're sharing across all channels. Avoid sharing anything that could be considered offensive or inappropriate, and make sure that your posts align with your personal brand strategy.

Establishing a strong and memorable personal brand that resonates with your audience is crucial to your professional success. To achieve this, we must avoid the four critical mistakes we have discussed.

Consistency, engagement, authenticity and mindfulness of the content you share are all key factors that can help your personal brand thrive in 2023 and beyond. By following these principles, you can position yourself for success and stand out in a competitive professional landscape.