Successful entrepreneurs are readers. They understand the value a book can provide at a fraction of the cost of traditional education. Today, you can walk around with an entire college course inside of your smartphone. Digital books take no physical space and can be read anywhere.

There are many books that can help build your business. Your mindset, however, is a crucial part of you think and affects the decisions you make. Without the right mindset, you won't have a clear vision for your business, and that will stunt your growth.

Here are six books that not only have great business strategies, but they also address mental roadblocks and give you a plan to overcome them. This is not meant to be a complete list. I specifically tried to find books that may not be on your radar, but should.

1. Adventures for Your Soul: 21 Ways to Transform Your Habits and Reach Your Full Potential.

Shannon Kaiser is an award-winning writer whose work appears in Mind Body Green, The Huffington Post, and Vogue. She is a best-selling author and coach who helps business owner's live full lives. She writes from the experience of someone who's built a successful business from the ground up.

In her new book, Adventures for Your Soul, Shannon tackles the struggles of bad habits, emotional roadblocks, and self-limiting beliefs. She gives twenty-one innovative ways to explore what's been holding you back. Multiple New York Times' best-selling authors have endorsed the book.

2. Joe Pardo's 31 Life-Changing Concepts.

Joe Pardo is an author, podcaster, and motivational speaker. He is the founder of the Podcast Mid-Atlantic conference in New Jersey. In his new book, he takes complex business concepts and boils them down to help an entrepreneur at any level succeed. The book is intentionally free of fluff. The stories are entertaining and enforce the message of the book. As an avid fan of Disney, he wanted to bring back excellence and innovative ideas in an implementable way. The book is compact and digestible but packed full of actionable value.

3. Small Business Big Money Online.

Alex Harris is an award-winning web designer who's done hundred's of websites and has performed over 1,000 AB tests. He has been helping entrepreneurs for 15 years figure out how to convert and optimize.

In this book, you will discover who your customer is and how to find them through research. The best ways to reach them based off of the data—not by making assumptions. This book focuses on the optimization and conversion of a company's business—starting with their website.

The main message of this book is you have to change the way you think. If you copy others, you'll get mediocre results. This book challenges you and teaches you how to think for yourself and then use data to dictate your strategies.

4. The Eventual Millionaire: How Anyone Can Be an Entrepreneur and Successfully Grow Their Startup.

With over $70,000 in debt at 24 years old, Jamie Tardy was an unlikely candidate to think about or connect with millionaires. Today, she has paid the debt off and runs a successful business she loves. She knew a key to success is learning from those who have achieved success.

Through her podcast, she has interviewed hundreds of millionaires, which led to her book. The book contains insights from over 100 millionaires on what it takes to build a successful business.

5. The Successful Thinker.

Corey Jahnke is a Go-Giver Coach, author, speaker, and fire starter. In his book, he illustrates what it takes to be a leader and how to develop a successful mindset. The story is entertaining and informative. The book is free of fluff. You will walk away inspired.

6. Hangouts Marketing Mastery: Your Platform to Enhance Visibility, Attract Ideal Clients, and Increase Revenue.

Google Hangouts are here to stay and if used correctly, could increase your impact and income. Michael Bloom and Jon Schumacher are experts in the strategy of using video to grow your business. Their book offers actionable strategies for every entrepreneur looking to use video marketing. They walk you through all the how-to strategies in a practical and actionable way.

These are a few books to help you become the best version of you. There are many more that could be listed, but that's the beauty of books. Go out and explore some new titles for yourself. The classics are refreshers, but variety is the spice of life, and different perspectives can help you learn and grow.