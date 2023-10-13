Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Entrepreneurs need to consider their budgets around every corner. Whether you're figuring out household expenses or office expenses, it's worth considering the value and savings you can incur by shopping wholesale. To help get you started, consider this one-year Costco Gold Star Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card*, which altogether costs just $60.

Costco is home to thousands of brand-name products and a breadth of merchandise designed to suit the needs of the everyday shopper. This offer is valid and available to new members and for members whose memberships have been expired for over 18 months.

The Gold Star Membership allows you to shop at:

Costco Business Centers

Costco warehouses around the world

Costco Travel

Costco.com

Costco Gas Stations

Costco Hearing Aid Centers

Costco Optical

Costco Pharmacy

The Costco Gold Star Membership can also get you in touch with all of the Kirkland Signature™ products available throughout Costco. And Costco is rated an impressive average of 4.8/5 stars by verified purchasers.

Get this one-year Costco Gold Star Membership and a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card for just $60.

Prices subject to change. *Services are provided to Costco members by third parties. *To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. Digital Costco Shop Cards are not accepted at Gas Stations, Car Washes, or Food Court Kiosks. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.