📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Are You Too Efficient to Innovate? It sounds like a crazy question, but optimization doesn't always lead to inspiration.

By Jason Feifer

entrepreneur daily

This story appears in the April 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We're all looking for an edge. To find it, we often become obsessed with efficiency — searching for ways to move faster and produce more.

But is it possible to be too efficient? What if, paradoxically, our pursuit of efficiency makes us less efficient?

That's a not-so-crazy idea I heard recently from Edward Tenner, a distinguished scholar at the Smithsonian Institution and the author of a book called The Efficiency Paradox. He is not opposed to efficiency — after all, there's nothing productive about being sloppy and disorganized. But he does offer caution to those who glorify it.

"Innovation very seldom can be done efficiently," he tells me. "There are always lots of mistakes involved. So if you have software or any other arrangement that optimizes things too soon, you might be passing up the biggest opportunity."

Related: Inbox Zero Is a Fantasy. I'm Trying for Calendar Zero Instead.

By way of example, he offers Harry Potter. Many publishers rejected the book when J.K. Rowling first pitched it, very likely because it conflicted with the publishers' data about what kids like. The story was unusually long and set in an old-fashioned place — who wants that?! But finally, the founder of a small British publisher gave the first chapter to his then-8-year-old daughter. She loved it, so that was that.

In short, the inefficient amusement of a child beat the efficient data-driven decisions of major publishers. This should be a lesson to us all, Tenner says — because it is both a trap to avoid and an opportunity to explore.

"In pure efficiency and brute power, the giant companies will always have an advantage," he says. "But entrepreneurs can stand out by combining the right technology with the human touch, and the ability to relate to people in a way that really big organizations can't."

Tenner's message can apply in big and broad ways to companies that maximize efficiency at the expense of innovation. After all, I bet Blockbuster ran very efficient stores while a young Netflix inefficiently studied what modern entertainment fans wanted. But as Tenner told me all this, I realized that the principle applies in personal ways too — and how, in fact, I might be teetering into my own efficiency paradox.

I am an extrovert, and I attribute much of my success to my ability to connect with others and translate their ideas to the masses. But as my work became busier, more people were asking me for meetings and calls — and I was having less time for any of them. For a while, I solved this with a system I called the "arbitrary yes" — it means saying yes, completely arbitrarily, to the occasional meeting with a stranger. Most of these went nowhere, but a few produced great ideas, connections, and even friends. The beauty of inefficiency!

Then life got too busy for even that. I reduced the number of calls and meetings I took even with people I know. I recently brought on an assistant to help me manage everything, and he found ways for me to be even more efficient. In one case, he offered to reply to all my social media DMs as if it were me. This would save me more time, he said, which was tempting: I have long replied to everyone myself, and it takes a lot of brain space.

Related: This Is the Most Important Marketing Question You Will Ever Ask

But then I realized, No, I cannot hand that off! It might be efficient, but it would also cut off a valuable channel for feedback. So I started redrawing some lines. I'm holding on to all my social media. I'm meeting more interesting people. When I go to an event, I linger longer to chat. And I'm exploring some crazy ideas that may not go anywhere — while reminding myself that the failures are not wasted time.

There is no perfect balance to this, but I encourage you to explore it yourself. What part of your work or life has become too efficient? What solution has caused another problem? There is no efficient way to answer these questions — but I guess that's the point.
Jason Feifer

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor in Chief

Jason Feifer is the editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine and host of the podcast Problem Solvers. Outside of Entrepreneur, he is the author of the book Build For Tomorrow, which helps readers find new opportunities in times of change, and co-hosts the podcast Help Wanted, where he helps solve listeners' work problems. He also writes a newsletter called One Thing Better, which each week gives you one better way to build a career or company you love.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

Her 'Crude Prototype' and $50 Craigslist Purchase Launched a Side Hustle That Hit $1 Million in Sales — Now the Business Generates Up to $20 Million a Year

Elle Rowley experienced a "surge of creative inspiration" after she had her first baby in 2009 — and it wasn't long before she landed on a great idea.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc.
Franchise

Franchising Is Not For Everyone. Explore These Lucrative Alternatives to Expand Your Business.

Not every business can be franchised, nor should it. While franchising can be the right growth vehicle for someone with an established brand and proven concept that's ripe for growth, there are other options available for business owners.

By Emiliano Jöcker
Leadership

There Are 4 Types of Managers. Take This Quiz to Find Out Which You Are, and If You're In the Right Line of Work.

Knowing your leadership style, and whether it suits the work you're doing and the team you have, is the first step in living up to your leadership potential.

By Scott Greenberg
Business News

Passengers Are Now Entitled to a Full Cash Refund for Canceled Flights, 'Significant' Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced new rules for commercial passengers on Wednesday.

By Emily Rella
Business News

The TikTok Ban Bill Has Been Signed — Here's How Long ByteDance Has to Sell, and Why TikTok Is Preparing for a Legal Battle

TikTok has nine months to cut ties with its China-based parent company ByteDance.

By Sherin Shibu