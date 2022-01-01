Entrepreneur | April 2022

Signing out of account, Standby...
April 2022
Norman Reedus Is Proud to Be the Weirdo-Whisperer: "Flaws Are What Make You Unique"
The 'Walking Dead' star (and restaurateur, book publisher, and TV producer) thinks that whatever you're trying to hide is probably your greatest asset.
I've Worn Hawaiian Shirts to Work Every Day For Decades. Here's Why.
Even as I've founded and sold multiple businesses, it reminds me not to take things too seriously.
3 Ways Franchisors Can Recruit for Diversity
The old fixes aren't enough. To diversify franchising's ranks, we need to start rethinking big parts of the business.
They Both Failed At Their Past Franchises. It Taught Them How to Break the Mold
Zach Beutler and Josh Skolnick pooled their hard-won knowledge to start Horsepower Brands.
Their Dad Passed Away Just After Buying a Batteries Plus Franchise. They Opened the Location In His Honor.
For the Lewis family, learning to run a business together brought them closer in a time of grieving.
If You Have a Service Brand, Here's How to Grow Without Hiring More People
It's about making your time more valuable.
These Tech Products Will Help You Work Faster When You're on the Move
At home, in the office, on an airport layover, these products keep you logged in whenever you need to be.
Instead of Putting People on Teams, Let Employees Form Their Own Teams. The Result May Surprise You.
Giving your team autonomy could prompt much more innovation.
These People Signed Up to Be a Brand's First-Ever Franchisee. How Did That Go?
Being a brand's test case requires a leap of faith. Here's why some entrepreneurs are willing, and even standing in line, to go first.
To Sell Candles Online, This Founder Made Her Social Media Pages a Sensory Theme Park
Abigail Stone Park founded Otherland by giving founders and consumers a "scent" experience through the screen.
Six Founders on Managing Misunderstandings and Offensive Interactions
We're always navigating differences-whether they're rooted in opinions, personalities, cultural expectations, or communication styles. Here, six entrepreneurs share how they've learned to deal with discord.
This Company Turns Plastic Garbage Into Construction Materials
ByFusion has found a new way to reuse plastic that would never get recycled.
When Terry Crews Hit Rock Bottom, He Found a Better Way to Be 'Tough'
The multi-talented entrepreneur has learned that ruthless competition only leaves you with damaged goods.
The Trucking Industry Was Ripe for Disruption, and This Tech Company Made Billions Doing It
Shoaib Makani left venture capital to create a compliance app called Keep Truckin' (now Motive). But getting the industry to use it was more complicated than he thought.
Entrepreneurs Often Embrace "Woo-Woo" Mystical Ideas. Here's Why.
TikTok star Kat Norton (aka Miss Excel) says "energy transmissions" are to thank for her success. She's hardly alone in talking like that - and science is starting to reveal good reasons why.
Are You Too Efficient to Innovate?
It sounds like a crazy question, but optimization doesn't always lead to inspiration.
