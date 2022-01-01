Entrepreneur magazine
April 2022

April 2022

Entrepreneur | April 2022
April 2022
Entrepreneur Magazine
Growing a Business

Norman Reedus Is Proud to Be the Weirdo-Whisperer: "Flaws Are What Make You Unique"

The 'Walking Dead' star (and restaurateur, book publisher, and TV producer) thinks that whatever you're trying to hide is probably your greatest asset.

Growing a Business

I've Worn Hawaiian Shirts to Work Every Day For Decades. Here's Why.

Even as I've founded and sold multiple businesses, it reminds me not to take things too seriously.

Franchise

3 Ways Franchisors Can Recruit for Diversity

The old fixes aren't enough. To diversify franchising's ranks, we need to start rethinking big parts of the business.

Franchise

They Both Failed At Their Past Franchises. It Taught Them How to Break the Mold

Zach Beutler and Josh Skolnick pooled their hard-won knowledge to start Horsepower Brands.

Franchise

Their Dad Passed Away Just After Buying a Batteries Plus Franchise. They Opened the Location In His Honor.

For the Lewis family, learning to run a business together brought them closer in a time of grieving.

Science & Technology

These Tech Products Will Help You Work Faster When You're on the Move

At home, in the office, on an airport layover, these products keep you logged in whenever you need to be.

Franchise

These People Signed Up to Be a Brand's First-Ever Franchisee. How Did That Go?

Being a brand's test case requires a leap of faith. Here's why some entrepreneurs are willing, and even standing in line, to go first.

Marketing

To Sell Candles Online, This Founder Made Her Social Media Pages a Sensory Theme Park

Abigail Stone Park founded Otherland by giving founders and consumers a "scent" experience through the screen.

Management

Six Founders on Managing Misunderstandings and Offensive Interactions

We're always navigating differences-whether they're rooted in opinions, personalities, cultural expectations, or communication styles. Here, six entrepreneurs share how they've learned to deal with discord.

Growing a Business

This Company Turns Plastic Garbage Into Construction Materials

ByFusion has found a new way to reuse plastic that would never get recycled.

Growing a Business

When Terry Crews Hit Rock Bottom, He Found a Better Way to Be 'Tough'

The multi-talented entrepreneur has learned that ruthless competition only leaves you with damaged goods.

Innovation

The Trucking Industry Was Ripe for Disruption, and This Tech Company Made Billions Doing It

Shoaib Makani left venture capital to create a compliance app called Keep Truckin' (now Motive). But getting the industry to use it was more complicated than he thought.

Social Media

Entrepreneurs Often Embrace "Woo-Woo" Mystical Ideas. Here's Why.

TikTok star Kat Norton (aka Miss Excel) says "energy transmissions" are to thank for her success. She's hardly alone in talking like that - and science is starting to reveal good reasons why.

Growing a Business

Are You Too Efficient to Innovate?

It sounds like a crazy question, but optimization doesn't always lead to inspiration.

