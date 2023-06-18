Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

If you're trying to engage your audience and get them interested in what your business offers, you should be talking to your design team. High-quality images don't just add color to a page; they can catalyze your customers to act. A recent case study even found that larger product images can increase conversion by up to 9%.



You don't need a professional designer to turn your product pictures and backgrounds into art. Just use Luminar NEO and let AI help spruce up your photos and excite your customers. Usually, you'd have to pay $400 for the Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle, but for a limited time, you can get it for the best price online at $79.97 during the Flash Sale.

Luminar Neo is an award-winning AI app that gives you the tools to make professional-quality photo edits without professional-level experience. This AI-powered app can plug into Photoshop and Lightroom, or you can use it independently without investing in expensive art software.

Once you have a photo opened up in Luminar, you can make major edits at the push of a button, and the AI makes it look seamless. Replace the sky. Enhance your background. Change the lighting of a photo so your product photo looks like it was taken in natural lighting instead of an office. You can even edit portraits in seconds. Retouch or remove blemishes, wipe away dark circles, and more.

With this bundle, you also get a set of exciting add-ons that let you customize your photos further. The Champions Bundle gives you new tools to edit lighting or color grading, while the Emerald Forest and Fluffy Clouds add-ons give you elements you can add to your pictures.

If you want to add some life to your website and social or launch your side hustle, get creative with AI's help.

