Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Being a business owner, you know how much time running tedious errands can take. Since the apple often doesn't fall far from the tree, your dad is probably a busy bee as well. If you want to get a Father's Day gift that will last for a whole year, consider a membership to Costco, where Dad can shop for a wide variety of groceries, electronics, home essentials, and so much more. A Gold Star Membership and $30 Digital Costco Shop Card are available for a limited time for just $60.

Costco offers a wide selection of name-brand products and provides great value to its members with more than 800 warehouses around the country. Fresh produce, savory snacks, and even yummy food court delights are at your disposal whenever you shop.

You can also help Dad get ready for his next summer BBQ with some new patio furniture, or even some new tech to enjoy poolside for the next few months. Many Costco locations also include a Tire Center, as well as a gas station in case your car needs some attention, too.

This offer is available to new Costco members or those whose membership has been expired for more than 18 months. Perks also include access to travel deals, Costco Pharmacy, and much more. Plus, if you're too busy to go to the store, you can also shop online and find the same great items.

Don't miss this opportunity to thank your dad for all that he does — or you can do yourself a favor and maximize your budget by shopping at a wholesale club like Costco.

For a limited time, spend just $60 on a 1-year Gold Star Membership, plus a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card.

Prices subject to change.

*To receive a Digital Costco Shop Card, you must provide a valid email address at the time of sign-up. If you elect not to provide a valid email address, a Digital Costco Shop Card will not be emailed. Valid only for nonmembers for their first year of membership. Limit one per household. Nontransferable and may not be combined with any other promotion. New members will receive their Digital Costco Shop Card by email within 2 weeks of sign-up. Costco Shop Cards are not redeemable for cash, except as required by law. A Costco membership is $60 a year. An Executive Membership is an additional $60 upgrade fee a year. Each membership includes one free Household Card. May be subject to sales tax. Costco accepts all Visa cards, as well as cash, checks, debit/ATM cards, EBT and Costco Shop Cards. Departments and product selection may vary.