The founder and CEO of Crafty Cow Devin Eichler discusses streamlining operations with Toast, connecting with customers through personal branding, and never being afraid to ask for help.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Crafty Cow Founder/CEO Devin Eichler understands that in the fast-paced world of restaurants, simplicity and connection are often the keys to success.

Specifically, in today's digital age, establishing a genuine connection with your audience is paramount.

Eichler initially struggled with this aspect, particularly when it came to video content. However, he recognized the power of Smartphone Storytelling in forging relationships with his customer base. "The more we put ourselves out there and the more that we actually show who we are, we show who our staff is…That's what people want to see," Devin tells Restaurant Influencers host Shawn Walchef of Cali BBQ Media.

It took time and effort for Devin to become a business content creator. "That's how people get connected with you. That's how you grow your audience."

When he made the switch from Aloha to Toast POS, he experienced a transformative shift in his operations that not only streamlined his processes but also empowered even his less tech-savvy managers. It simplified the entire business.

"We needed something that would work faster, something that we could update," he explains about making his POS change. "Even our managers that aren't good with technology, they are able to use Toast so easily. It really saved our lives at that point."

Like many entrepreneurs, Eichler faced challenges he couldn't resolve on his own. What set him apart was his willingness to seek help and guidance. This crucial decision not only led to solutions for his problems but also opened doors to unforeseen opportunities.

"Get curious. Ask for help," he says. "Ask for help first. Once I started asking for help, so many doors opened that would have stayed shut if I just kept living in my own sadness and not trying to get better."

Devin Eichler's journey in the restaurant industry speaks to the importance of embracing change, leveraging technology, and connecting with your audience authentically.

