For professionals, companies, and entrepreneurs who want to add valuable IT skills to their in-house capabilities, seeking CompTIA education and, ultimately, certification can help. To begin, The Complete 2024 CompTIA Course Super Bundle by IDUNOVA is on sale for just $64.97 (reg. $585) through January 28th at 11:59 PM PT.

This comprehensive bundle is made up of fifteen courses and over 260 hours of content on IT, CompTIA basics, and more advanced concepts. The courses are all taught by instructors from IDUNOVA, which is a well-known IT training service with more than two decades of experience.

Among the most popular courses in the bundle, CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ is a highly rated example that's made up of 18 hours of content spread across 58 different lessons. This course alone can give you a solid foundation of knowledge on computer hardware, IT terminology and concepts, basic computing, IT infrastructure, and more. This course has an average rating of 4.4/5 stars by students.

Throughout the rest of the bundle, courses focus on topics like networks, servers, Linux, cloud essentials, and more. While this course bundle is on sale, it represents a dense amount of valuable information available for a remarkably low rate. Don't miss this limited-time window to save on an education that could ultimately save your business tons of time and money.

