The well-read speaker and author makes sure he digs into a book one hour each day.

Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield, lays out some of his top book titles he plans to read in 2018. Some of his top 11 picks include Love for No Reason by Marci Shimoff, Principles by Ray Dalio and The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven Gundry.

These books are a great means to expand your expertise in a diverse number of areas, including nutrition, entrepreneurship, motivation and self-development. In Canfield's words, by reading at least an hour a day for the majority of his life, he has seen the results and evidence in his personal growth.

To read like Canfield and possibly pick up new skills for 2018, click the video above.

