Get All Access for $5/mo

Expand Your Reading List With 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Author Jack Canfield's Top Books of 2018 The well-read speaker and author makes sure he digs into a book one hour each day.

By Jack Canfield

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield, lays out some of his top book titles he plans to read in 2018. Some of his top 11 picks include Love for No Reason by Marci Shimoff, Principles by Ray Dalio and The Plant Paradox by Dr. Steven Gundry.

These books are a great means to expand your expertise in a diverse number of areas, including nutrition, entrepreneurship, motivation and self-development. In Canfield's words, by reading at least an hour a day for the majority of his life, he has seen the results and evidence in his personal growth.

To read like Canfield and possibly pick up new skills for 2018, click the video above.

Related: The Key to Confronting Rejection Without Breaking Your Resolve

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Roku, Apple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

More from Jack Canfield

Why You Should Never Give Up On Your Dreams

Simple Tips That Will Help You Stick to Your Goals for the Whole Year

Why Jack Canfield's 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Series Was Originally Rejected

Inspirational Stories to Help You Persevere Through Negativity

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

PPC vs. Organic SEO — Which Marketing Strategy Is Best for Your Business? Here's How to Decide.

Choosing between PPC and SEO is crucial for any marketing campaign's success. This article explores the pros and cons of each to help you make an informed decision.

By Alex Quin
Side Hustle

She Started a 'Fun' Side Hustle — Then It Earned $100,000 and Became a Multimillion-Dollar Business: 'Beyond What I Could Ever Have Expected'

Melissa Tavss, founder and CEO of boozy ice cream company Tipsy Scoop, was burnt out from her corporate job — so she revived a family tradition.

By Amanda Breen
Career

My Best Advice for Young Professionals — How to Safeguard Your Career and Your Reputation in the Workplace

My biggest advice for a young person entering the workforce is to keep your name clean. Here's how to do it.

By DeAnna Spoerl
Franchise

How To Buy A Semi-Absentee Franchise While Working A Full-Time Corporate Job

These seven strategies help you make sure your goals align with reality.

By Gary Prenevost
Business News

Amazon Cloud CEO Predicts a Future Where Most Software Engineers Don't Code — and AI Does It Instead

In a leaked chat, Garman told Amazon employees that in about two years, "it's possible that most developers are not coding."

By Sherin Shibu
Marketing

4 Ways to 'Go Big' With Your Next Marketing Campaign

These four ideas will help your marketing strategy stay competitive and drive long-term results.

By Michelle Van Slyke