Thanks to search engines and social media, businesses around the world have had to prioritize content creation, sourcing, curation, and sharing over the past decade or two. For the many of us who are exhausted and uninspired by seeing the same stock photos over and over again, this modern platform is here to help, and it's available for a remarkably affordable rate.

This lifetime subscription to the JumpStory Essentials Plan is on sale for just $99.99 (reg. $299) for a limited time only. Designed to make finding relevant and relatable visuals easier, JumpStory uses a machine-learning algorithm to browse and handpick photos from deep pools of stock photo collections.

Scanning millions of photos, illustrations, and icons each search, JumpStory pulls out those that will match your needs and stand out from the rest. New content is added to its pool every day, and throughout it, you can find real-life content depicting landscapes, travel, emotional situations, and more.

JumpStory also includes some helpful and easy-to-use photo editing tools. It enables users to remove image backgrounds and resize and edit them with a single click. It also allows for an empowering amount of adjustment with a collection of customizable filters. JumpStory also has tools for easy and fast cropping, trimming, and tweaking of images.

For businesses who are looking to streamline their photo curation practices without sacrificing quality, you'll be pleased to discover that JumpStory has earned an average rating of 4.6/5 stars on GetApp, Software Advice, and Capterra.

