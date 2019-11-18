You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

Get Unlimited Access to 1 Million Vector Images With VectorGrove This royalty-free service can greatly simplify your design process.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Balazs Ketyi

Whether you're in marketing, sales, product engineering, or virtually any other aspect of a company, at some point, you're going to need access to great design assets. Even if you're building a company from scratch, it pays to have vectors to work with to build sites, create marketing materials, piece together pitch decks, and much more. Sure, you may hire a designer to do those things, but with VectorGrove, you can give them a massive, royalty-free library of assets to work with.

VectorGrove has a library of more than 1.2 million vector images covering a huge array of categories, from Christmas to healthcare. And yes, every vector is covered by a standard commercial license, meaning you can use them all in your promotional materials without paying anything extra. With this unlimited license, you can download images an unlimited number of times, in any size, in SVG, EPS, or JPG formats, making it an extremely flexible tool. You can even resize every image without sacrificing image quality.

Take the struggle out of every design project. VectorGrove's unlimited plans are available in a few durations. Lifetime plans are just $39, three-year plans are just $19, and a one-year plan is just $9.

Prices subject to change.

Don't wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Starting a Business

Watch Now: Tapping into Your Unconventional Thinking and Using It to Create a Million-Dollar Business

This husband-and-wife power duo is the founder of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer kid's food brand in the U.S. Here's their advice to our subscribers.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

After Noticing That Dogs Had Better Fresh Food Options Than Babies, This Entrepreneurial Couple Started a Company. 50 Million Meals Later, They're Running the Fastest-Growing Kids Meal Delivery Company in America.

Ben Lewis and Angela Vranich, co-founders of Little Spoon, detail the launch and massive growth of their healthy baby and kids food brand.

By Dan Bova
Business News

Elon Musk Says New X Users Will Soon Have to Pay to Post on the Platform

X tested the initiative in New Zealand and the Philippines to combat the platform's bot problem.

By Emily Rella
Growing a Business

Clinton Sparks Podcast: Daymond John Discusses Handling Rejection, Branding and How to Win Big in Any Business

This podcast is a fun, entertaining and informative show that will teach you how to succeed and achieve your goals with practical advice and actionable steps given through compelling stories and conversations with Clinton and his guests.

By Clinton Sparks
Business News

A Surprising Number of U.S. Couples Have Secret Financial Accounts, According to a New Survey — And Most Have Not Talked About a Key Retirement Question

Two in five Gen X and young Boomer couples surveyed do not have a financial plan in place for retiring together.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Days After Layoffs, Tesla Pushes Stockholders to Approve Elon Musk's $56 Billion Pay Package

Tesla claims that Musk has not been paid in six years.

By Sherin Shibu