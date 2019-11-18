Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you're in marketing, sales, product engineering, or virtually any other aspect of a company, at some point, you're going to need access to great design assets. Even if you're building a company from scratch, it pays to have vectors to work with to build sites, create marketing materials, piece together pitch decks, and much more. Sure, you may hire a designer to do those things, but with VectorGrove, you can give them a massive, royalty-free library of assets to work with.

VectorGrove has a library of more than 1.2 million vector images covering a huge array of categories, from Christmas to healthcare. And yes, every vector is covered by a standard commercial license, meaning you can use them all in your promotional materials without paying anything extra. With this unlimited license, you can download images an unlimited number of times, in any size, in SVG, EPS, or JPG formats, making it an extremely flexible tool. You can even resize every image without sacrificing image quality.

Take the struggle out of every design project. VectorGrove's unlimited plans are available in a few durations. Lifetime plans are just $39, three-year plans are just $19, and a one-year plan is just $9.

