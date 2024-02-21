On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops," we take a spin around the Windy City with the founder of Bobby's Bike Hike.

What does it take to build a meaningful business that lasts? That's the question we're exploring on Entrepreneur's new series America's Favorite Mom and Pop ShopsTM. We teamed up with Walmart Business to step inside the stores of passionate entrepreneurs to learn how they run shops that fulfill their personal and financial goals and bolster the communities around them.

On this episode, we traveled to Chicago, Illinois to visit business owner Jeremy Lewno who was faced with a decision many founders of growing companies face: Is it better to cling tightly to what worked before or is it better to reinvent their business and themselves to unlock their full potential?

Jeremy is the founder of Bobby's Bike Hike, the longest-running city bike tour operator in the country. As I learned over the course of our conversation, Jeremy found the courage to boldly slam the brakes on a business that was working just fine and change gears to take things to the next level.

As smart entrepreneurs know, if a business isn't growing, it is dying. Growth and change are the only ways forward. Watch to learn how Jeremy embraced this concept and overcame some inevitable bumps in the road on his company's transformational journey — and see his reaction when I let him know that Walmart Business had a surprise gift package to help his business pedal even faster.

