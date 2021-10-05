How to Get Paid for Your Art Become a digital artist and launch a side hustle.

By Entrepreneur Store Edited by Jason Fell

Cristofer Maximilian/Unsplash

There are so many creative side hustle ideas out there, but how many really involve a passion? You may love to write, but copywriting is hardly a passion. If you're an artist, however, there's a serious market for your work and you may be able to make good money on the side while doing what you love. But to do so, you'll need to sharpen your artistry skills for the modern market. That's where The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle comes in. It's on sale for just $34.99 (reg. $2,000).

This 10-course bundle includes more than 100 hours of training in digital art. You'll learn from expert artists like Scott Harris (4.6/5 instructor rating), Richard Graysonn (4.5/5 rating), and Robert Marzullo (4.5/5 rating). Each of these artists has extensive experience in digital art and comics and will prepare you to work with some of today's most important tools and master important techniques.

At the start, you'll get familiar with Clip Studio, learning how to use Clip Studio paint, work with different pencils and brushes, make your own custom brushes, and much more. From there, you'll start to delve into more specifics. You'll learn how to draw anime and manga characters, explore drawing human anatomy, learn how to correctly color and paint characters, and even learn how to draw dynamic action sequences. Additionally, you'll learn how to draw environments and work with advanced coloring tools. Finally, there are courses dedicated to working with other useful tools like Manga Studio 5 and Procreate. By the end of these courses, you'll be fully prepared to take on a digital art side hustle.

Turn your passion into some extra income. Right now, you can get The 2022 Premium School of Digital Art Bundle for just $34.99 (reg. $2,000) for a limited time.

