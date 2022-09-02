Invest in These 5 Technologies to Redefine Your Marketing Efforts

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Many businesses are already leveraging artificial intelligence technologies to help them advance and make more data-driven decisions. It has become easier than ever to access the data you need to target your audience more effectively and improve your marketing strategy.

If you're a business owner selling digital marketing services or someone who avails of such services, chances are you've come across challenges in trying to stay ahead of your competition. The industry is becoming more and more competitive, and businesses are looking for ways to set themselves apart.

Digital marketing is a fast-paced and ever-changing industry. To stay ahead of the curve, you need to be able to quickly adapt to changes in search algorithms, consumer behavior and the overall landscape. And on top of that, you need to be able to achieve your desired results without breaking the bank.

Here are five essential features to include in the digital marketing strategy that will help you stay ahead of the competition.

1. Real-time data analysis

Digital marketing campaigns today require split-second decision-making and the ability to pivot quickly. Since these campaigns generate a large amount of data, you need to be able to analyze it in real-time and identify patterns or trends. This way, you can make the necessary adjustments to your campaign on the fly and improve your results.

This is where AI comes in. Using AI-powered marketing tools, you can automatically collect and analyze data from all your digital channels. This will help you save a lot of time and make better decisions about your marketing campaigns.

2. Full control over SEO strategy

Working with a digital marketing agency can be a great way to get expert help with your marketing campaigns. However, you should still have control over the direction of your campaign. After all, it's your business and you know it best.

Marketing campaigns involving search engine optimization (SEO) are complicated and require a lot of time and effort to execute. That's why most agencies do not give their clients full control over their SEO strategy. At times, this can result in campaigns that are not aligned with the business goals.

If you're working with an agency, make sure you're involved in the planning and execution of your SEO strategy. Or even better if they give you the tools and resources to control the overall SEO strategy.

For instance, SEO agencies can allow you to set a focus for your SEO campaigns based on specific keyword groups or regions. This way, you can make sure that efforts are being channeled in the right direction and that you're not wasting time or resources.

3. Lead generation tools

Lead generation is no easy feat. It's a time-consuming and often frustrating process. But, it's essential for any business that wants to grow. The good news is there are tons of tools and services out there that can help you generate leads, but only a few can do it effectively.

Generally, lead generation tools work by scraping the internet for contact information. But, most of these tools are not very accurate and they often return a lot of false positives. This means that you end up wasting a lot of time sifting through leads that are not relevant to your business.

A good marketing strategy should include a lead generation tool that's accurate and targeted. It should be able to generate leads based on specific keywords or locations. This way, you can be sure that the leads you're getting are relevant and that you're not wasting your time.

4. Easy-to-use sales prospecting tool

It's not enough to just generate leads, you also need to be able to convert them into customers. And, to do that, you need to have a sales process in place. A good sales process should be able to target the right leads, engage them and then close the deal.

The best sales processes are those that are automated. This is where a sales prospecting tool comes in handy. It helps you simplify the process of engaging with leads and then converting them into customers.

A good sales prospecting tool will allow you to manage your leads, track their engagement and finally convert them into customers. It will also help you to scale your sales process so that you can close more deals and grow your business.

5. Free sales assets and training

Sales assets and training are essential for any business that wants to grow. Without them, you will not be able to effectively sell your products or services.

Small businesses, in particular, often have a hard time generating leads and closing deals because they don't have the necessary sales assets. These include things like case studies, proposal templates, email drip campaigns and so on.

Fortunately, there are plenty of resources out there that can help you create these sales assets. You can create a library of sales assets on your dashboard and allow your clients to access it whenever they need it. This way, they can close deals faster and more effectively.

Surviving in today's competitive business landscape is not easy. But, with the right tools and features in place, you can set your business up for success. The five features mentioned above are just some of the things that you should have on your marketing dashboard. If you're not already using them, now is the time to start.