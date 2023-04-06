Learn Project Management: This Agile and Scrum Mastery Bundle Is Only $39.99

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

A recent study found that low productivity costs business owners nearly $2 billion annually. So if you want to energize your team, improve collaboration, and increase productivity, start studying the 2023 Complete Project Management Agile and Scrum Mastery Platinum Bundle. This comprehensive course could give you a deeper understanding and show you how to implement new practices to drive success in your business.

This 29-hour course gives you 24/7 access to 243 lectures breaking down the principles of Agile and Scrum. Learn to manage your product backlog, create meaningful priorities, and ensure stakeholder alignmentent. It may seem rather abstract at first, but teams doing full scrum have reported 250% better quality than ones that don't.

This bundle even includes a few bonus features to help you get started. That includes ready-made templates and tutorials and four platinum packages with additional training resources. Study The Scrum in Real Life Course, get access to a private Facebook group, learn to reduce development costs, and check out Scrum Certification Tips and Tricks to pass on the first try.

All course content is available for life and can be accessed on desktop or mobile devices. These lessons won't convert your business to a highly performing machine automatically, but they could give you the insight to do the hard work yourself and create an Agile team.

Courses are taught by Dejan Majkic. Majkic has over 60 international certificates in areas of IT, including MCS, CIO, and PSPO, and he has a wealth of experience as a Scrum Master and Agile coach.

Transform and accelerate your success with this best-selling Scrum and project management course. Get the Complete Project Management Agile and Scrum Master Platinum Bundle on sale for only $39.99 (reg. $799) — a best-on-web price!

Prices subject to change.