Lewis Howes on the Importance of Having a Mentor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As an entrepreneur and former professional athlete, Lewis Howes says the most important lesson he has learned so far is the value of having a mentor. Entrepreneurs often think they can -- and sometimes that they should -- do everything on their own. That's simply not the case.

In this video, Howes talks about how the outside perspective of a trusted coach or mentor can help elevate you -- both personally and professionally.

Related:

2 Simple Tips for Networking With Influencers

This Is the Most Important Element of Producing a Successful Webinar

Lewis Howes On Being Confident: 'Own Who You Are'

The Key to Creating a Successful Startup Around Your Passion

Set Your Own Rules and 'Live the Dream': A Google Hangout With Lewis Howes