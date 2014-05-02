Lewis Howes on the Importance of Having a Mentor
As an entrepreneur and former professional athlete, Lewis Howes says the most important lesson he has learned so far is the value of having a mentor. Entrepreneurs often think they can -- and sometimes that they should -- do everything on their own. That's simply not the case.
In this video, Howes talks about how the outside perspective of a trusted coach or mentor can help elevate you -- both personally and professionally.
Related:
2 Simple Tips for Networking With Influencers
This Is the Most Important Element of Producing a Successful Webinar
Lewis Howes On Being Confident: 'Own Who You Are'
The Key to Creating a Successful Startup Around Your Passion
Set Your Own Rules and 'Live the Dream': A Google Hangout With Lewis Howes