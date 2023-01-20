Make Online Meetings More Interactive With This Innovative Video Chat App

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Whether you love it or hate it, working from home is the new normal in 2023. And one thing we can all agree on is that we need an upgrade when it comes to the usual video conferencing tools. So if you're tired of sitting in dull, lifeless online meetings, there's a new meeting platform to check out.

StackCommerce

GoBrunch Video Chat helps turn your day-to-day meetings into a place you'd actually like to be — interactive and customizable. And for a limited time, a lifetime subscription to this innovative new online meeting solution can be yours for just $79.

If you've been missing the face-to-face element of the office, GoBrunch is here to help — with no application installation needed. It offers a more interactive meeting space for remote workers, where rooms can be customizable with branding added. Set up your room exactly how you'd like it, then enjoy a permanent address you can reuse with a link as many times as you'd like. Share multiple screens, upload files, play videos, and even control your space's mics and cameras as you wish.

With GoBrunch, you're the architect of a simple metaverse, so you and your coworkers enjoy a unique experience to shake up your usually snoozy meetings. No time limits are involved, so you can brainstorm and chat as long as you'd like. And if you'd like to remember your gatherings, there's an option to record your webinar and store the file on the cloud. You can later download the video and generate sharable links, too. This game-changer is even rated 4.8 stars out of five on both Capterra and GetApp.

Upgrade your meetings with help from GoBrunch Video Chat. Get a lifetime license for $79 (reg. $599) for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.