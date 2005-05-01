Ethnic minority groups are stepping up their online activity. Do you have what it takes to meet their needs?

Your website already reaches the general public. But have you considered targeting specific ethnic groups to ring in additional sales?

Roughly 13.8 million Hispanics in the United States accessed the internet from home, work or college in December 2004, according to research from ComScore Media Metrix, a division of ComScore Networks Inc. In addition, 9.9 million African Americans and 4.2 million Asian Americans accessed the internet that month.