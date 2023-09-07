With so many brands vying for customers, companies must be willing to adapt strategies, products, and services to stay competitive and keep up with the changing times.

Operating a small business has become increasingly competitive. With a limited market share, small businesses must understand their market while creating a memorable customer experience and leveraging technology.

Additionally, they must develop a robust brand or franchise with an already established brand to stay competitive. Whether franchised or independent, developing solid customer relationships is crucial. Commercial cleaning is an excellent industry for learning to stay ahead of the curve when striving for market share.

The commercial cleaning industry is a competitive and ever-evolving field where success is determined by how well a brand can remain at the forefront. Like other businesses, commercial cleaning companies must understand their competition, specialize their services, provide above-and-beyond customer service at every touchpoint, apply technology to gain an edge, and build a strong identity (or franchise with an established brand).

Boost your marketability with specialization

Franchises in the commercial cleaning industry can boost their marketability and gain a competitive edge by focusing on specialization. This involves identifying and capitalizing on unique technologies and services that set them apart, conducting market research to understand customer needs and trends, creating marketing campaigns highlighting their offerings, investing in specialized training, and taking advantage of certifications or accreditations that distinguish them from other providers.

To begin developing a unique service offering in commercial cleaning (or similar service-based businesses), owners should consider what they do differently or what they can do better. What enables quality work faster than other companies? Do they specialize in a specific type of cleaning? Does your company? Answering these questions will help create differentiated services, incentivizing customers to choose them over competing companies.

Conducting market research is also crucial for identifying customers' needs and preferences. Surveys, interviews, and focus groups are all excellent tools to gain insight into what customers expect when selecting a commercial cleaning provider. That data can then be used to develop targeted marketing campaigns and highlight services or features that speak directly to a customer base.

Investing in specialized training for team members is also critical if businesses or franchises want to maximize their competitive edge. Providing employees with adequate knowledge and skills ensures they consistently deliver high-quality services, attracting and retaining satisfied customers.

Finally, taking advantage of any certifications or accreditations available is another way businesses can separate themselves from the competition and establish themselves as expert commercial cleaning service providers.

A great example is a lesson learned from the pandemic. With every business fighting to stay open, maintaining a higher-than-usual level of cleanliness made the difference between keeping the doors open or shutting down. New certifications were issued with new processes and advanced cleaning agents introduced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Certified cleaning professionals were head and shoulders above other cleaning companies without accreditation, which increased their marketability.

ABC: Always be coaching

Investing in coaching can significantly improve employees' skill sets while providing insight into how they perform relative to others in the market. Coaching fosters trust between employers and staff, creating an atmosphere of loyalty that leads to improved organizational performance.

This is true for all businesses, regardless of industry.

The most important takeaway is that investing in team coaching benefits employers and employees alike - especially those operating within highly competitive industries like commercial cleaning. By taking advantage of this strategy now, businesses can secure their position at the top of their respective markets both now and in the future.

Creating a sustainable workflow

To ensure efficiency and consistency, owners should identify processes that can be automated or outsourced, create guidelines to ensure staff is meeting performance targets, make sure each employee has the skill set required for their role, design incentive structures to motivate employees and invest in tools and resources to streamline operations and improve productivity. Automating tasks helps reduce overhead costs while freeing time and resources to focus on other areas, such as marketing or customer service.

Outlining clear instructions helps provide customers with a consistent experience when interacting with the business. Investing in training programs ensures employees are proficient in their roles while providing incentives helps motivate them to achieve better results over time.

Perception matters just as much as doing the work

Achieving success requires a solid public image. Organizations must consider all aspects of customer perception to promote trust and create a positive brand reputation. Employee training is essential for quality service delivery, and ongoing programs should be implemented to ensure employees stay updated with industry trends and best practices.

Digital marketing and social media platforms can also be used to engage directly with customers while building brand loyalty at the same time. To succeed, strive for excellence when providing professional services to exceed expectations and maintain customer satisfaction.