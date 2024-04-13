You can be on Entrepreneur’s cover!

You may have top-notch products and a great team, but if customers can't find your business, making money could be tough. When you're drawing up your marketing strategy, make sure to pay attention to social media. Forbes reports that social media marketing could give returns up to 41%, but that doesn't mean just posting any old picture.

If you want to really show off what's going on in your business, try using an app that lets you create custom collages for everything from social posts to your landing pages. Pic Stitch Pro is easy to use and has a lifetime subscription available for new users for just $39.99.

Show off your business.

Rated 4.7/5 stars on the App Store, Pic Stitch is a versatile iOS collage maker that you don't need to be a design pro to use. Just choose from over 400 collage layouts and start pulling in pictures or videos. If you want to add some extra personality, choose from 25 filter packs or 30 border types. That's not to mention all the photo and video editing tools. Refine your photos on the fly without switching over to another app.

This app could be a great fit for full marketing teams or new business owners who do all the marketing on their own. Now you can create pro-quality collages that you can share on Facebook, Twitter, or other socials using Pic Stitch's one-tap sharing.

Create collages, no college degree required.

You don't have to be a design pro to level up your visuals on your landing pages and social media. Just use this simple collage maker to bring some life to your pictures.

For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to Pic Stitch Pro Collage Editor for $39.99 (reg. $149).

