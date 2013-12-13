Starbucks Now Offers Fizz as a Customized Add-On in Some Shops Pumpkin spice latte… with bubbles? Starbucks is now allowing customers in select stores to carbonate coffee and tea beverages.

By Kate Taylor

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

How 'bout a low-fat, pumpkin spice latte… with bubbles? Soon, you may have a new add-on for your favorite Starbucks order, as the coffee chain is allowing customers in stores in Atlanta and Austin, Texas, to carbonate a selection of coffee and tea beverages.

The stores have served as testing sites for Starbucks' three handcrafted sodas—Golden Ginger Ale, Spiced Root Beer and Lemon Ale— which are carbonated immediately after customers order. While the new sodas have been advertised by Starbucks, the ability to carbonate Starbucks Refreshers, tea and coffee beverages has been less widely publicized.

In Starbucks shops that carry carbonation machines, employees have been asking customers if they want carbonation added, according to a Starbucks spokesperson.

With the new customization option, customers have enjoyed carbonated tea and Refreshers beverages. Starbucks does not recommend carbonating coffee beverages such as Frappuccinos or lattes. Blonde or lighter coffee blends are a possibility, but not recommended.

Related: Starbucks' $450 Metal Gift Cards Expected to Sell Out in Minutes

"It is just an initial test," says a Starbucks spokesperson, who said that the coffee giant does not currently have a firm timeline on when other fizz fans can expect the option in their local Starbucks. However, as more stores gain carbonation machines, Starbucks currently plans to roll out handcrafted sodas and carbonation as an add-on concurrently.

In September, Starbucks filed a trademark application for the term "Fizzio" as a name for beverage-making machines.

Carbonation machines are on the rise. Sodastream, the most popular home carbonation machine, sells products at more than 60,000 retail stores in 45 countries. The recent National Restaurant Association's 2014 Culinary Forecast found that 61 percent of chefs said that house-made soft drinks would be a hot trend in 2014, making it the biggest trend in non-alcoholic beverages.

Starbucks has always featured add-ons, whether they be swapping in soy milk or adding a pump of sugar-free vanilla. As the company rolls out carbonation machines and handcrafted sodas globally, the ability to add fizziness to other beverages could be Starbuck's next frontier.

Related: Did You Say 'Charbucks'? 7 Big Chains That Battled the Name Game
Kate Taylor

Reporter

Kate Taylor is a reporter at Business Insider. She was previously a reporter at Entrepreneur. Get in touch with tips and feedback on Twitter at @Kate_H_Taylor. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

Lead From the Top: 5 Core Responsibilities of a CEO

Knowing exactly what the chief executive's role entails is critical for steering a company to success.

By Joel Trammell
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Amanda Breen
Business News

Starbucks Is Opening a New Location Next Week — And It Was Constructed with a 3D Printer

The 1,400-square-foot 3D-printed location will only handle drive-thru and mobile orders.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

No Sales Experience? No Problem. Here's How to Confidently Turn Conversations Into Revenue.

Here's a practical, no-fluff guide for founders who need to sell but don't see themselves as "salespeople."

By Julie Thomas