Study Reveals Cross Channel Marketing Challenges (Infographic)

By

Maximizing cross channel marketing is more important than ever. But integrating elements such as web, email, point of sale, search and more can be a challenge. A recent survey by marketing firm Signal finds that only a very small fraction of companies are collecting data in such a way where they have a single view into what their customers want and need. This infographic summarizes its findings -- as well as important solutions to help you understand how to streamline efforts and focus just on what your clients -- and company -- needs.

