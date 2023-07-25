Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

An Oxford University Press report documented that American Sign Language is the primary means of communication for more than 500,000 U.S. and Canadian residents. If you want to learn sign language to communicate with deaf or hard of hearing professionals in a business setting, then enroll in the All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle.

This comprehensive ASL bundle gives you 13 video courses to study the basics of American Sign Language. Get it while it's on sale for $19.99.

Learn ASL for business.

This bundle starts you at the very beginning, with two intro courses. If you're learning ASL for the office, then start with American Sign Language for Business: Beginner and study basic terminology, the ASL alphabet, and more. You'll even get the chance to practice your hand shapes, professional greetings, common technology, and office terms.

After the introduction, you can move onto other versatile foundational skills like fingerspelling or memorizing the manual alphabet. These can help you spell your way through terminology you haven't learned yet, which could be a key skill in communicating complex concepts in a language you're still learning.



After that, all that's left is to expand your vocabulary and practice your dexterity. The other courses in this bundle cover vocabulary for color, nouns, narratives, family, adjectives, and more. Cultivate your ASL vocabulary carefully and thoroughly if you want to be able to seamlessly communicate with hard of hearing or deaf customers and employees.

How to study American Sign Language on your own.

ASL is a robust language with a strong presence in the U.S. and Canada. Master it so you can expand who you can communicate with.



