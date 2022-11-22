This American Sign Language Bundle is on Sale for the Lowest Price

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's nice to reflect on what you're thankful for each year. With a broader focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives around the business world, more people are able to feel on the same playing field today — which is certainly something we're thankful for.

StackCommerce

But we're also thankful for deals. And this November, one of the deals we're thankful for has a DEI focus. If you're interested in improving your organization's inclusivity, a great way to do it is by learning American Sign Language (ASL). For a limited time, you can do so for just $19.99 with The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle.

This bundle includes 13 courses and nearly 30 hours of ASL instruction from Intellezy Learning (4.4/5-star instructor rating) and Able Lingo (4.7/5-star rating). Even if you have absolutely no experience with ASL, this bundle will help you elevate your skills to become an expert.

Starting out, you'll learn the basic ASL alphabet and explore the history and origin of deaf education and oralism. You'll work on storytelling with a Tom Loves Ruth course that introduces you to fingerspelling, vocabulary words, and complete sentences. You'll also understand how English sentences translate into ASL using ASL grammar rules and race a timer to tell a story in a way that makes sense.

As you progress, you'll learn nouns and adjectives, words to describe family and friends, animals and numbers, personality words, emotions, action verbs, and much more. There's even an entire course dedicated to ASL for business so you can incorporate your learning directly into your organization.

This year, we're thankful for deals, and your organization will be thankful for a more inclusive environment. Now until November 23 at 11:59pm Pacific, you can grab The All-in-One American Sign Language Bundle at its best price of just $19.99 (reg. $618).

Prices subject to change.