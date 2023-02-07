This Professional Development Training Platform Could Increase Employee Loyalty

Show your employees you care with accessible professional training.

By Entrepreneur Store

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Every employee could use some professional development training. A 2020 study found that employees given training opportunities were more loyal to their employers. Demonstrate your commitment to your employee's growth by giving them access to job training. An accessible source to provide that training is StreamSkill.com, and a lifetime subscription to this online video training platform is on sale for $59.

A subscription to Stream Skill gives you unlimited access to over 6,600 video lessons on a wide variety of subjects. If an employee is interested in IT, they could study coding in HTML or Python. Workers with their eyes on management positions could do well in courses on project management or productivity. There are over 800 hours of video-based training that users can access at any time.

Video lessons are available at various skill levels and can be accessed 24/7. Say, for instance, a promising new employee has never used essential software like Excel or QuickBooks; they could practice with any of the courses Stream Skill has to offer. You may even be able to improve your advertising materials after a worker takes a few courses on visual design programs like Photoshop or integrate Stream Skill courses into employee advancement opportunities.

With loads of happy customers, the reviews are stellar. Reviewer Christos wrote, "Excellent for the variety and content of courses!" And Robert wrote, "The courses are well organized. Topics are useful in real-world scenarios."

Staff your business with highly trained, motivated employees. For a limited time, get a lifetime subscription to StreamSkill.com Software Training on sale for $59 (reg. $1,250). That's 95% off an investment that could help your business run even better.

Prices subject to change.

