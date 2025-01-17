Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're looking to thrive on Amazon, you're going to need key competitive advantages like subject matter expertise in selling, your customer and the Amazon marketplace. Luckily, you can gain all of these immediately by using ChatGPT, if you think like an Amazon consultant and know what to ask.

As a Fractional CMO, these are the ChatGPT prompts for Amazon sellers I use with my clients to help them, whether they're looking to launch a product on Amazon or get help with Amazon marketing strategies.

How to talk to ChatGPT

If you want the best information out of ChatGPT, you need to put the best information in. When crafting your prompts, you'll want to be as specific as possible and follow this structure:

Be polite — this helps more than you think. Give it an expertise and a role. Provide as much detail as possible, just like you would with a consultant. Give it parameters and details you need from your response.

Create a buyer persona

I mentioned not understanding your customer as one of the top two reasons Amazon sellers fail, but luckily, this ChatGPT prompt can solve that quickly.

You'll want to create a buyer persona to help you understand your addressable market. Try to sell to everyone, and you sell to no one.

Use this ChatGPT prompt example: "Please act as my branding expert. I sell 100% organic coffee in aluminum coffee pods to purpose-driven consumers looking for the freshest coffee on the market, to make healthier choices by avoiding microplastics and feel good about helping to keep plastics out of landfills and oceans. Please create an in-depth buyer persona that includes characteristics that will help me understand their purchasing decisions, their sense of self, who they follow online as well as traditional characteristics like income, location and more."

Create customer avatars

Your avatars will help you understand your customers' mindsets and reasons for buying. This will enable you to write better copy, more effective ads and create magnetic visuals.

Use this ChatGPT prompt example: "Thank you. As my branding expert and given that buyer persona, can you please provide me with three separate avatars that help me understand my customer's different needs? I'd like you to include: What Do They Want To Achieve? Why Do They Want It So Badly? What Are They Currently Doing To Get What They Want? How Is That Approach Making Their Life Harder Rather Than Easier? What Are the Emotional, Physical and Financial Consequences of Them Not Getting What They Want?"

Create imagery and video that converts

Now that we intimately understand our customer, we're ready to transform the brand into a magnet for your customers. We'll start with visuals.

Use this ChatGPT prompt example: "Thank you, that's perfect. Now I'm ready for your help as my art director with expertise in neuro-aesthetics, color psychology and the Amazon Marketplace. Please let me know what key considerations such as colors, composition, layouts, shapes, textures and fonts I should use in my Gallery Images, A+ Content, Ad Images and Videos for this buyer persona and avatars. I'd also like an explanation of which aesthetic principles are important to my brand in communicating how I solve my customers' problems, alleviate their pain and fulfill their desires."

Create copy that sells

Your bullet points will be repurposed across your visuals, so getting this correct is critical. Make note of key details and the bullet point structure in the prompt.

Use this ChatGPT prompt example: "Thank you very much. Now, please be my Amazon copywriting expert to help me write the bullet points for my roasts. We'll start with Colombian Roast. Here are the taster's notes: black cherry chocolate almond. I need the bullet points to begin with a main thought in ALL CAPS with a colon at the end, then extend that main thought in sentence case. Each bullet point cannot exceed 200 characters. I need five bullet points, please. The bullets will need to incorporate as many of the keywords below as we can in this format:

1. Unique Value Proposition, Trust, Credibility and Clearly Communicate Who The Product is For

2. Primary Benefits with Benefit to Feature Bridge

3. Primary Features with Feature to Benefit Bridge

4. Communicate Ease of Ownership and What It's Like To Have The Product (Taster's Notes)

5. Mitigate Customer Risk and Signal How We Align as a Brand With The Customers Core Values

Here are my main benefits:

- [list them here]

Here are my main features:

- [list them here]

Here are what people said they like from the reviews:

- [list them here]

Here are the keywords to use:

- [list them here]"

Create low ACOS, high ROAS ad campaigns

With a listing tailor-made for your dream customers, you're ready to drive traffic with exact-match Sponsored Products Ads and Sponsored Brands Ads. This involves breaking your keyword research down into smaller groups of keyword themes and then crafting headlines for them.



Use this ChatGPT prompt example: "That was spot on. Thank you. Please act as my Amazon PPC specialist with a focus on keyword research and ad headline copywriting. Please break down my main list of keywords below into smaller groups of no more than 20 keywords by theme. Please name the themes. Some possible themes I've observed come from the fact that some customers like to call the product "kcups" and others "coffee pods" and others "kpods." Then, please write five ad headlines per theme, per avatar that do not exceed 50 characters, and use at least one keyword per headline or a phrase that closely resembles the keyword from the theme. I need to interrupt the customer's pattern with the headline with a heavy focus on click-through rate.

- [list of keywords]"



These ChatGPT prompts for Amazon sellers are quick and easy and give you a significant competitive advantage when trying to stand out and win sales on Amazon.