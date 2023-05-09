Want to Boost Your Traffic Online? Learn How to Create YouTube Ads in This $49 Bundle.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Advertising your business is instrumental to its growth. In the U.S., up to 80% of all revenue is derived from advertising, according to a Zippia report. But you may not have to spend much of your budget to create effective marketing materials. With some training, you could start creating videos to establish your business's presence on YouTube, and you can see how it's done in the 2023 All-in-One YouTube Masterclass Bundle on sale for $48.99 (reg. $2,400).

Build a following for your business on YouTube.

This 12-course bundle breaks down the process of creating content, crafting YouTube marketing materials, building your channel, and more. If you're a beginner, then there are a few places you could start in this beginner-friendly bundle.

YouTube Academy 2023: Complete Beginner to Pro Step-by-Step is a six-hour crash course from The YouTube Academy. This course shows you how to build your channel, gain subscribers, and even make money by monetizing your videos.

This bundle has multiple courses dedicated to YouTube Marketing amounting to 43 lessons. Study the basics of YouTube ads, business promotion, and the video types you can create with the tools your account gives you. You might have a unique, exciting business, but building a following takes work, and these courses also break down how to build a community of your own on YouTube.

Once you have your audience established, you can learn to boost brand awareness, generate profitable leads, form professional connections, and even cultivate a seven-figure funnel just with your YouTube channel. If you have trouble writing scripts, try an AI writing tool or study Photoshop in another course included in this bundle and create visually stunning marketing materials.

Make sure to study courses on video editing, thumbnail creation, video ranking, and take advantage of the included 179 royalty-free corporate music beds you can use in your videos.

Use YouTube to get your business more traffic online.

Bold entrepreneurs master every tool they have available to them.



Become a master of YouTube content creation and get the 2023 All-in-One YouTube Masterclass Bundle on sale for $48.99 (reg. $2,400).

