Get All Access for $5/mo

What Obamacare Means for Your Business (Infographic) The Affordable Care Act stands to have a big impact on small businesses in the next few years. Here's what it will mean to your employees and your bottom line.

By Kathleen Davis

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the past few years, the cost of health care for employees in the U.S. has gone up, while the number of small businesses offering health insurance has been on a slow decline, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, known as "Obamacare," aims to reduce health-care premiums for both individuals and small businesses by increasing the number of healthy people with insurance.

Still, many parts of the law don't sit well with small-business owners, especially the employer mandate, a requirement that employers with 50 or more workers must offer health-insurance coverage or face fines ranging from $2,000 to $3,000 per employee per year.

Related: How the U.S. Supreme Court's Ruling to Uphold 'Obamacare' May Affect Small Businesses

For a breakdown of the health-care costs your business will face and insight on the future of healthcare for small-business owners and their employees, take a look at the infographic below from the accounting software firm Intuit.

What Obamacare Means for Your Business

Kathleen Davis is the former associate editor at Entrepreneur.com.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'We Need Panic Buttons': Some Walmart Employees Begin Wearing Body Cameras

Walmart has started a pilot program that they hope will deter situations with aggravated customers from escalating.

By David James
Marketing

You Could Be Wasting Thousands of Dollars on This One Marketing Mistake — Here's How to Avoid It

Do you dive right into marketing tactics before coming up with a clear strategy? Don't put the cart before the horse — here's how to build a solid foundation for effective and focused marketing.

By John Boitnott
Business News

Is ChatGPT Search Better Than Google? I Tried the New Search Engine to Find Out.

ChatGPT Search is now available for free for all users.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Wanted to Cry for Joy': MacKenzie Scott Donates $65M Gift to Housing Nonprofit

It was Scott's second donation to the nonprofit and a complete surprise.

By Erin Davis
Leadership

3 Lessons I've Learned as a Successful Woman In a Male-Dominated Industry

I was a single mother raising two boys and a company in the patriarchal 90s. Here are three hard-won lessons I learned — insights every entrepreneur, regardless of gender, could learn from in 2025.

By Carolyn Pinkney
Starting a Business

This Couple Wanted to Make an Everyday Household Product 'Unquestionably Better.' Now Their Business Sees Over $200 Million Annual Revenue: 'Obliterated Our Goals.'

Scott and Missy Tannen, co-founders of luxury bedding brand Boll & Branch, weren't impressed with the products on the market — so they created their own.

By Amanda Breen