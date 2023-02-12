What's on Entrepreneur TV This Week

Looking to level up your free time? Check out what's playing on Entrepreneur TV this week!

This week be sure to watch episodes of:

Tech Talk (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

This Week's Featured Show

TECH TALK is the journey to discover innovators shaping our future.

Episode 107: See Flying Cars, Taxis & Rescue Vehicles; we go to find out more. Discover 3D holographic food and drones that fly into burning buildings to warn the Fire Fighters.

Episode 108: Drones pose a significant security threat to all. Meet the inventors of 360-degree drone defense systems. Then, watch Jonny's connected car get hacked by a trained cybersecurity expert!

Episode 109: Visit IDC Herzliya, one of Israel's leading universities. We also take you to one of the leaders behind self-driving cars and discover mind-blowing 3D holographic surgery.

Episode 110: Augmented reality snowboarding helmets made by ex-military fighter pilots. Jonny then visits the Robotics Lab at Bar Ilan University to meet the Israeli Robot Soccer team.

Episode 111: See intelligent drone delivery systems for any business. JC tests a TV scanner app to get audio on any TV. Finally, Ruth discusses her impactful venture to protect us from old age.

Episode 112: Season Finale discovers five outstanding innovators ranging from futuristic zappers to Autonomous Robot Window Washers & Mind Controlled Games to assist with ADHD.

Elevator Pitch (Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday)

On ENTREPRENEUR ELEVATOR PITCH, entrepreneurs have 60 seconds to pitch a business idea to a boardroom of investors.

Episode 801: Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch is back! Season 8 starts with entrepreneurs building intergenerational wealth through hat sales, building bodies back with foam roller water bottles, and building a new way to co-own vacation homes.

Episode 802: Learn the finer points of pitching and deal-making in the new episode of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch.

Episode 806: See if our investors think there's something fishy about her concept on the new episode of 'Elevator Pitch.' You never know who will walk (or swim) through the doors of Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch. So check out episode six for some genuine surprises!

Celebrity Business Tips (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

CELEBRITY BUSINESS TIPS showcases actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs as they share their best business tips to help you get started and find success with some humor and heart.

Episode 101: Actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs share their best business tips.

Mindvalley Talks (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

MINDVALLEY TALKS brings you the best personal growth video content from the most brilliant minds on the planet.

Episode 103: In this talk at A-Fest Portugal 2019, Keith Ferrazzi is an American author and entrepreneur. He shares some of his critical insights into how you can analyze your team's effectiveness and performance at work.

Mirage (Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday)

Featured Film.

In 1968, at the ripe age of 26, Peter Kalikow was confident he could build a better car than anyone else. So he took the money he made in the construction and put it all on the line to take on the automotive establishment.