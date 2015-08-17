5 Ways to Create a Culture of Trust

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Do you know someone who doesn't their company, or maybe their boss? Maybe they have good reasons. Perhaps promises were broken, or the company was deceptive or unethical.

"Once bitten, twice shy," is understandably a good explanation why some employees become skeptical. But the only way for a business relationship to work is if it's based on a foundation of mutual trust.

Here are five tips I have shared with colleagues and team members who find it difficult to trust others in the workplace.

1. Don't allow bias to come into play.

Is your lack of trust for your current boss based on something a previous boss did? Leave undeserved negative thoughts behind and allow your new boss to earn your trust from a clean slate.

2. Extend the first 'olive branch.'

At the beginning of relationships, each person starts at ground zero when it comes to trust. Why not be the one to make the first move? All it takes is shedding your protective guard to move past the neutral stage.

3. Address any issue causing mistrust.

Evaluating how and when trust has been violated goes a long way to restoring it. Handling the issue in a professional, non-confrontational manner means hearing the other person's story. Calmly listening to both sides often prevents a simple misunderstanding from becoming an intolerable situation.

4. Don't overreact to the situation.

If it's the first time you've perceived a violation of trust, giving your co-worker the benefit of the doubt may be your best response. Isn't this how you would like to be treated? If still in doubt, run it past someone outside of the company who can offer a fresh, unbiased perspective. It's okay -- and sometimes smart -- to let certain issues blow over.

5. Behave in a way that commands trust from your co-workers.

If you find that mistrust is a consistent theme throughout your career, you may very well be a contributor. A solution: Always be mindful of how others may perceive your words and actions.

