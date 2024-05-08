Listen to how he overcame childhood wounds, moved past seeking achievement as a coping mechanism, and learned to embrace his authentic self.

In this episode we'll be learning from Antonio Neves. Antonio is a top motivational speaker, workplace engagement expert, and author of the bestselling book, Stop Living on Autopilot: Take Responsibility for Your Life and Rediscover a Bolder, Happier You.

When Antonio Neves was four years old, he found himself in his kitchen with police officers and a choice: Did he want to stay with his dad, or leave with his mom?

These days Antonio is an author, an award-winning journalist, a coach, and keynote speaker. In today's episode he shares about recovering from childhood wounds, seeking achievement as a way to cope, and getting comfortable in your own skin.

Key takeaways:

How sharing personal struggles creates deeper connections.

The ways early childhood abandonment and neglect can deeply impact the person you grow into.

How Antonio became comfortable sharing more of his authentic self in the workplace

Why expressing your authentic, unconventional self makes you compelling

Click here to listen on your platform of choice, or tune in below.

About Reclaim + Advance

Reclaim + Advance is a social impact podcast where we host vulnerable conversations with modern high performers. In each episode, we explore the lowest points of our guest's personal or professional life, how they recovered, and their life on the other side of hardship.

We have two goals:

First, if you're going through a tough time, you'll get the inspiration and guidance needed to continue your journey in a meaningful way.

Our second goal is to give you practical tools and science-backed frameworks that empower you to seize and even create opportunities, regardless of the associated challenges.

Tune in and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts.