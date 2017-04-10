Misbehavior by Travis Kalanick at Uber, Dov Charney at American Apparel or Miki Agrawal at Thinx is awful. There are obvious ways to avoid it.

The world's smallest violins come out for CEOs, the ones with the cushiest, most glamorous, most exhilarating job that totally sucks to do.

Everybody, it seems, in my startup community in New York was reading the brutal story about the underwear-maker Thinx's CEO this week -- the stories about incredible misbehavior that led to her being out.

It didn't have to happen that way.

I've started and led a bunch of companies, backed dozens of CEOs as an investor or adviser, so I had a reaction my colleagues in the office called "cringeworthy."

But here it's a plucky, little company. And it's a startup taking on behemoths. And it's a woman-founder and a mostly-women company. I'm usually rooting for these folks, and I felt bad for them as much as I was shocked.

The classic economist who wrote about startups is Joseph Schumpeter, and his famous term for what happens is "creative destruction." He profiles the mindset of the people who create new ventures -- a big part of it is breaking boundaries. VCs call it "biting the heads off chickens." It's considered necessary.

In fact, when academics study entrepreneurs you find a very strange psychological make-up -- people who are nearly blind to danger, intense and easily taken by zany ideas. It's a recipe for creative self-destruction -- especially when you add in the world-on-your-shoulders emotional rollercoasters of starting companies. It's insane, and I've been there. And, I've never done it as a woman -- which makes it way harder, like Ginger Rogers dancing every move Fred Astaire danced except "backwards, and in heels."

But, there are also some obvious things people who want to lead companies, social ventures or anything else should be doing if you want to succeed.

1. You are a bit crazy. Recognize this. Get some non-crazy people and give them authority.