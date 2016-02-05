Mark Zuckerberg was a millionaire by the time he was 22, but George Soros didn't make his first million until he was 47.

Mark Zuckerberg is the entrepreneurial ideal. He was a millionaire by 22, a billionaire a year after, and he wears a hooded sweatshirt every day.

But for a lot of entrepreneurs, the path to riches takes a lot longer and is a bit more complicated. For even the most supremely successful entrepreneurs, getting to that coveted millionaire mark takes a while.

Hedge-fund investor George Soros didn't become a millionaire until he was 47. Vacuum cleaner entrepreneur James Dyson also didn't become a millionaire until he was 47.

And for others, the time between becoming a millionaire and becoming a billionaire was a lot longer. Alan Sugar, the founder of British electronics company Armstrad, was a millionaire at 24 but didn't reach the elite billionaire's club until he was 68.

This is all according to a nifty interactive infographic generated by U.K. business lending company Fleximize. We have embedded it below. It's fun to have a look and remember that everybody sets their own pace on the path into this elite club.

