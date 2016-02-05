Get All Access for $5/mo

How Old These 21 Entrepreneur Superstars Were When They Made Their First Million and First Billion (Interactive Infographic) Mark Zuckerberg was a millionaire by the time he was 22, but George Soros didn't make his first million until he was 47.

By Catherine Clifford

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

REUTERS | Fred Prouser

Mark Zuckerberg is the entrepreneurial ideal. He was a millionaire by 22, a billionaire a year after, and he wears a hooded sweatshirt every day.

But for a lot of entrepreneurs, the path to riches takes a lot longer and is a bit more complicated. For even the most supremely successful entrepreneurs, getting to that coveted millionaire mark takes a while.

Hedge-fund investor George Soros didn't become a millionaire until he was 47. Vacuum cleaner entrepreneur James Dyson also didn't become a millionaire until he was 47.

And for others, the time between becoming a millionaire and becoming a billionaire was a lot longer. Alan Sugar, the founder of British electronics company Armstrad, was a millionaire at 24 but didn't reach the elite billionaire's club until he was 68.

This is all according to a nifty interactive infographic generated by U.K. business lending company Fleximize. We have embedded it below. It's fun to have a look and remember that everybody sets their own pace on the path into this elite club.

(via Fleximize).
