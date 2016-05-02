Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Inspirational Quotes From 100 Famous Business Leaders (Infographic)

By

On the long, hard road to starting and growing a business, it can be easy to want to give up. You need support along the way, not just from friends and loved ones, but from people who’ve been down the same road before. You need inspiration.

In the infographic below, commissioned by the small-business lending marketplace Funding Circle, you’ll find quotes from 100 of world’s legendary business leaders and entrepreneurs.

A sampling of their quotes:

“When you innovate, you’ve got to be prepared for people telling you that you are nuts,” says Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle.

“Never give up. Today is hard, tomorrow will be worse, but the day after tomorrow will be sunshine,” says Jack Ma, the founder of the Chinese ecommerce megaloth Alibaba.

Check it out.

Click to Enlarge+100 brilliant minds (Infographic)
