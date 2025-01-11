Most companies' values are forgotten or disconnected from daily operations. By rethinking and co-creating values with your team, you can transform them into actionable tools that align behavior, build trust and drive performance.

Most organizations define their values during pivotal moments — at their founding, during a rebrand or when leadership changes. But too often, those values are relegated to the About Us page of a website, sitting alongside the mission and vision statements, destined to be forgotten.

Even when employees know the stated values, they often feel disconnected from them. That's because many company values are dopaminergic ideals — concepts that trigger excitement or aspiration but lack grounding in practical application. They aren't used to align behavior, build trust or guide decision-making — and that's a missed opportunity.

Values are one of the most powerful tools a company has. They create alignment, empower autonomy and enable agility. Yet, for many organizations, values remain neglected and underutilized.

What does "value" really mean?

The word value comes from the Latin root meaning "to be worth" or "to be strong." It shares its origin with valiant. Living by your values is an act of courage. It means standing firm in what matters most. For a company, this is the foundation of a loyal, connected, and vibrant culture.

Every team is made up of individuals with unique backgrounds and personal values. Shared values bring people together. They create alignment around a common purpose, removing ambiguity and reducing the need to second-guess intentions. With shared values, trust grows and teams can focus on meaningful actions, even while navigating uncertainty.

The competitive edge of values

Strong values don't just shape internal culture — they also set you apart in the marketplace. As Simon Sinek famously said, "People don't buy what you do; they buy why you do it." Your values articulate your why. They communicate what your company stands for and how you operate in the world.

This principle is the foundation of my book, Start With Values. Refreshing your company's values isn't about branding or appearances. It's a deep, introspective process. It asks two essential questions: Who are we now? and How do we want to operate in a constantly evolving world?

Co-creation brings values to life

The best values are created collaboratively. Start by asking your team, "What's most important to you?" Collect their answers. Look for patterns. You might be surprised by what you discover.

In my work with companies, this exercise often uncovers unexpected insights. At one organization, employees ranked wisdom, integrity, and achievement as their top values. Leadership hadn't anticipated these — they assumed the team's priorities revolved around service and stability.

We refined these values into actionable principles:

Integrity became Do the right thing.

became Wisdom became Evolve — a call to learn and grow.

became — a call to learn and grow. Achievement became Be bold — a rallying cry for confidence and innovation.

This process matters. When employees feel heard and see their input reflected, they're far more likely to embrace and live those values. Ownership transforms abstract ideas into shared commitments.

The rule of three

Three is the magic number for company values. Why? Because it's easy to remember. Think of the three little pigs, the three wise men or the "ABC" simplicity we learned as children. Limiting yourself to three values ensures clarity and focus.

These values should become lenses for decision-making. For instance, a customer service agent handling a complaint might ask:

Can I be bold in solving this issue?

Can we evolve our process to prevent similar problems?

Am I doing the right thing for the customer and the company?

These questions provide clarity and empower employees to act with confidence. Decisions become faster and alignment improves.

Turning values into action

Values shouldn't be static words on a page. They should guide how your company operates — how you act, react and make decisions.

Elite teams, like Navy SEALs or championship sports teams, demonstrate this in practice. For them, values aren't theoretical concepts. They're embedded in every action and decision. Over time, these values become second nature — not because they're forgotten, but because they've been fully integrated.

In the corporate world, companies with strong values consistently outperform their peers. They foster trust, encourage innovation and navigate challenges with resilience. Teams that know what they stand for move faster, collaborate better and deliver more consistently. Research by Gallup suggests that connection to company culture creates a fourfold increase in engagement and a 62% reduction in burnout.

Why now?

If your values feel outdated or disconnected, now is the time to revisit them. Values should reflect who you are today, not who you were five or 10 years ago. They must be relevant, actionable and aligned with your organization's goals.

Start by listening to your team. Identify shared personal values. Then, refine those insights into three clear, actionable organizational values. These values should inspire, guide and energize — not overwhelm. When done well, values are more than statements. They're your identity. They build trust. They drive performance. They create cultures that people want to be part of.

It's time to rethink your company's values. The secret to a thriving, connected team might be closer than you realize.