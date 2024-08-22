The former Philadelphia Eagles center recalled a childhood fight with his brother, Travis Kelce, that taught them both about the dangers of losing control of their emotions.

On a recent appearance on The Big Podcast with Shaq, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce reminisced about the roughhousing that defined his and his brother Travis Kelce's childhood relationship. "Listen, we would fight all the time," he recounted.

He went on to candidly detail an intense altercation over a backyard basketball game gone wrong—a fight so memorable they both hung up their gloves afterward. "This is only the second time I had ever punched him. I don't know how it got that heated. I punched him in the face," said Jason, who now co-hosts the New Heights podcast with his sibling star.

The battle began with Travis, the now-boyfriend of superstar Taylor Swift, relentlessly scoring hook shots and Jason's frustration. "I fouled him to stop it since nothing else was working," Jason admitted. Travis threw the ball at Jason in retaliation and went into the house. Jason followed, scooped up his brother and slammed him onto the kitchen floor with such ferocity that it knocked the oven off its base.

Jason recalls that their father Ed Kelce rushed in to break it up, and wound up underneath the two hulking kids. "The only thing that stopped the fight was my dad screaming, 'Oww my ribs!' We thought that we had hurt him so we snapped out of it."

The scare had a profound effect on the brothers. "Seeing dad like that, thinking we had hurt him, that was a wake-up call," Jason reflected. The duo, known for their fierce competitiveness, decided on that day to settle their differences without fists, marking the end of their fighting days. Now, years later, with Jason at 36 and a father himself, the memories serve not only as a reminder of their intense bond but also of the moment they chose brotherhood over brawling.

"We all face conflict at some point in our day, whether professionally and personally," writes business consultant and coach Richard Trevino II for Entrepreneur. "And because conflict is inevitable, it's best to prepare so that we can handle ourselves when disputes arise."

