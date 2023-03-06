Live Q&A: The Hosts of 'Chicago CEOs' Will Answer Your Questions About Starting a Successful Content Business

The creators of EntrepreneurTV's show 'Chicago CEOs' will discuss how they create engaging and monetizable content.

Whether you work in the Chicago area or not, EntrepreneurTV's new show Chicago CEOs has incredibly powerful advice viewers can use to better run and grow a business. Each episode profiles top-level executives based in Chicago who share their thoughts on company culture, risk management, and entrepreneurship, as well as the intangible stuff that fuels their passion.

The show originated as a means for its producers at Salvi Media to create engaging business-focused marketing content, but it soon morphed into a thought-provoking and inspiring show that has been Emmy nominated and is now featured on EntrepreneurTV.

Join EntrepreneurTV's director of programming Brad Gage as he chats with Salvi Media's co-founders William and Christopher Salvia about how they built this show, grew their content business, and what they've learned from interviewing dozens of prominent CEOs. Bios and tune-in info below. Hope to see you there!

Where can I watch? Watch and stream: YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter You can watch on your phone, tablet, or computer. What time does it start? Time: Tuesday, 3/7 at 1:30pm EST Who are the guests?

William Salvi, co-founder and co-CEO at Salvi Media, producer and host of Chicago CEOs. Prior to Salvi Media, Will worked for US Senator Joe Donnelly (IN) on Capitol Hill, and worked for the film distribution company, Pacha Pictures and Amana Creative. Will graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Political Science and was a member of the football team as a walk-on.

Christopher Salvi, co-founder and co-CEO at Salvi Media. Chris oversees Salvi Media business accounts and operations by spearheading teams and executing on strategic visions through creative media production. Prior to Salvi Media, Chris was a semi-professional football player in Italy and a coach for various high school and college teams. Chris graduated from the University of Notre Dame with a BA in Political Science where he also was a walk-on football player.