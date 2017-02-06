Meet the Tech Companies That Went for Oscar Gold Amazon and Google could add Oscar winner to their list of achievements.

By Nina Zipkin

Mladen Antonov | Getty Images

While the way we consume pop culture is as varied as ever, an Oscar remains the film industry's highest honor.

The key elements of the ceremony -- the host's tightrope act, the lengthy, some might say self-congratulatory, running time and the glamorously outfitted stars in the audience -- are going to be the same as they ever were. But this year at the 89th Academy Awards, some of the most innovative tech companies will have some significant representation at the main event alongside some of the most storied film studios.

Related: How Much Money Is a Best Song Oscar Actually Worth? You'd Be Surprised.

Google is up for an Oscar for Best Animated Short for its virtual reality film Pearl, which released this spring on its YouTube channel as part of its Spotlight Stories program. The film, about a musician and his young daughter traveling home, was directed by Patrick Osborne, who won the Oscar for Best Animated Short in 2014 with his film Feast.

As the distributor of Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea, Amazon became the first streaming service to receive a nomination for Best Picture. In 2015, the company bought the rights to the film for $10 million at the Sundance Film Festival and it seems that the purchase paid off, with acting nods for Casey Affleck, Lucas Hedges and Michelle Williams and two nominations for directing and writing for Lonergan.

Related: 7 Inspiring Quotes From Oscars Acceptance Speeches

Sometimes, it is easy to forget that when the Oscar winners say they would "like to thank the Academy," they mean The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The arts get the major telecast on Feb. 26, but the Science and Technical award winners have also been announced and will be given out on Feb. 11. This year, 18 winners were selected.

The recipients include:

  • Weta Digital, the New Zealand-based visual effects company co-founded by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, was recognized for developing a system for more detailed facial motion capture called FACETS.

  • Panavision and Sony were honored for developing the Genesis digital motion picture camera.

  • Zaxcom, a New Jersey-based maker of audio equipment, was awarded for designing the building a comprehensive digital wireless microphone system.

It seems that innovation is everywhere in the movies, even if it works so seamlessly you don't even realize it.
Nina Zipkin

Entrepreneur Staff

Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.

Nina Zipkin is a staff writer at Entrepreneur.com. She frequently covers leadership, media, tech, startups, culture and workplace trends.

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
Growing a Business

Forget Investors and Co-Founders — Here's How I Built a Lean, Scalable Business on My Terms

You don't need a partner or investors to build something that lasts. You need vision, systems and the guts to go all in on yourself. Here's how I built alone — and why I still would, even now.

By Sarah Choudhary
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

How Much Does Apple Pay Its Employees? Here Are the Exact Salaries of Staff Jobs, Including Developers, Engineers, and Consultants.

New federal filings submitted by Apple reveal how much the tech giant pays its employees for a variety of roles.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

The 2025 Leadership Playbook — Strategies to Help You Thrive in Uncertain Times

How to lead through uncertainty, adapt to challenges and position your organization for lasting success.

By Martin Rowinski
Side Hustle

This 26-Year-Old's Side Hustle Turned Full-Time Business Led to $100,000 in 2.5 Months and Is On Track for $2.5 Million in 2025

Ross Friedman's successful venture started with a "Teen Night" in Boston, Massachusetts.

By Amanda Breen
Marketing

AI Won't Replace Marketers — But It Will Replace Lazy Ones Unless You Learn to Use It Strategically

Most marketers are using AI wrong — and it's not just wasting time, it's exposing who actually knows how to do the job.

By Christopher Tompkins