Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

There are more than 30 million small businesses in America. Running each of those small businesses takes a great deal of work and organization. Whether you're running a solo consultancy or a yoga studio, being able to organize your schedule and appointments is absolutely crucial. While there are many tools on the market that can help you do this, KarenApp Scheduling Software is one of the very few that was designed specifically with small businesses in mind.

KarenApp is an intelligent assistant, built to manage all of the things that you don't have time to do. KarenApp schedules appointments, takes payments, and sends automated reminders to simplify the way your business runs. It comes with a scheduling bot that allows you (and your customers) to speak to your calendar in natural language, booking appointments seamlessly. It automatically detects timezones, adapting meeting times to ensure you're always on the same page with clients in different timezones, and even supports group scheduling. After meetings, KarenApp will send automatic feedback emails to clients to keep them apprised of everything that happened during the meeting.

In addition to scheduling, KarenApp also keeps your team aligned by giving multiple people access to the same team dashboard, and allowing team members to assign appointments or meetings to themselves. With KarenApp's top-tier Woods Plan, you can schedule 1,000 appointments per month with up to 12 team members.

Finally, and most importantly, KarenApp ensures that all of your business and customer data are absolutely secure. All production data is stored in a secure PCI DSS compliant off-site data center, and all access to servers is through encrypted network channels.

Make scheduling and running your business easier than ever. A lifetime subscription to KarenApp's Woods Plan is on sale now for just $149.99. If you don't need such a robust program, KarenApp also offers the Nest Plan for three users for just $99.99, and the Hive Plan for one user for just $49.99.